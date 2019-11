VIDEO: धोनी ने दिए हैप्पी मैरिड लाइफ के टिप्स, कहा- शादी से पहले तक ही शेर रहता है मर्द

View this post on Instagram

MS Dhoni at his hilarious best during an event earlier today in Chennai! ‬ Some snippets from his speech: “Am better than the ideal husband cause I let my wife do everything she wants. Husbands are happy when their wives are happy and my wife is happy when I say yes to anything and everything she wants. Men are like lions till they get married.” . @sakshisingh_r @mahi7781 #MSDhoni #Dhoni