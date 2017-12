विराट-अनुष्का रिसेप्शन को बीच में छोड़ सलमान खान की बर्थडे पार्टी में पहुंचे महेंद्र सिंह धोनी

My two fav #Dhoni at #Salmankhan birthday last night . Dont know what they r taking abt but Salman saying- Mahi !!Tu bahut aacha khel rha Keep playing aur Teri aur meri fav Butter chicken v banwayi h . Mahi- Shikaar toh sab karte lekin Tiger se Behtaar shikaar Koi nahi kar sakta . I love both of them #MSDhoni n #SalmanKhan Both r 1 of the most popular youth icons in d country n across all over the world Bcz of their Fans Following,Popularity, Stardom,Fitness level, Brands . #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan I hope u have the best bday with the lovely smile u have.I hope Dat God will watch over u & continue 2 bless & increase his grace upon ur life #MSDhoni #SalmanKhan

A post shared by DJ Sr. (@djsrmurmu) on Dec 26, 2017 at 8:33pm PST