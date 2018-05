IPL 2018: नाजुक मोड़ पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स पर मंडराया संकट, अहम सदस्यों ने छोड़ा टीम का साथ

Had a great time with @rajasthanroyals what a bunch of amazing people this franchise has,individually very disappointing but gave everything I had to give just wasn’t meant to be,hope we can get across the line tonight and make it through to the playoffs,would love to see these boys lifting the trophy at the end of the season as all the hard work put in by everyone deserves it #hallabol #RR

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on May 15, 2018 at 5:16am PDT