अरुण जेटली के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत भी शोकाकुल, ट्वीट कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Arun Jaitley Death News: पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री मंत्री का कई सप्ताह से एम्स में इलाज चल रहा था, जहां उन्होंने आज शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजकर सात मिनट पर आखिरी सांस ली।

Author नई दिल्ली | August 24, 2019 3:07 PM
अरुण जेटली। (फाइल फोटो)

Arun Jaitley Death Dead News: भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता अरुण जेटली के चले जाने की खबर सुनते ही राजनीतिक खेमे के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट जगत में भी गम के बादल छा गए हैं। तमाम क्रिकेटर्स और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। लंबे समय तक दिल्ली डिस्ट्रिक क्रिकेट असोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष के तौर पर काम करने वाले अरुण जेटली का भारतीय क्रिकेटरों से भी गहरा नाता रहा है। जेटली ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान कई भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को इंटरनैशनल टीम मे खेलने का अवसर प्रदान कराया था। उस दौरान दिल्ली से बहुत कम ही क्रिकेटर भारत के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलने में कामयाब हो पाते थे। पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंदर सहवाग ने जेटली के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए लिखा, ‘अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से काफी दुखी हूं, भारतीय क्रिकेटरों की उन्होंने कई बार मदद की थी। वह अक्सर खिलाड़ियों की समस्याओं को सुना करते थे और फिर उसे हल करने के तरीके सोचते। पर्सनल लाइफ में भी मेरा उनसे काफी अच्छा रिश्ता था। परिवार के लोगों और करीबी दोस्तों को मैं दिल से संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं। ओम शांति।’

सहवाग के अलावा शिखर धवन ने भी जेटली के निधन पर अपनी बात रखी। धवन ने लिखा, ‘भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे अरुण जेटली जी। आपके परिवार वालों और दोस्तों के प्रति मैं दिल से दुख जताता हूं।’ पूर्वी दिल्ली से सांसद और पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने जेटली की तुलना पिता के साथ कर दी। गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘पिता आपको नाम देता है, लेकिन पिता तुल्य व्यक्ति आपको पहचान देता है। उरुण जेटली को मैंने हमेशा उसी रूप में देखा है। आज मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि जैसे उनके साथ मेरा एक हिस्सा चला गया। ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे सर।’

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान और दिग्गज गेंदबाज अनिल कुंबले और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी जेटली जी के निधन पर अफसोस जाहिर की। बता दें कि पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री मंत्री का कई सप्ताह से एम्स में इलाज चल रहा था, जहां उन्होंने आज शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजकर सात मिनट पर आखिरी सांस ली। वह 66 वर्ष के थे।

