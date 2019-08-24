Arun Jaitley Death Dead News: भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता अरुण जेटली के चले जाने की खबर सुनते ही राजनीतिक खेमे के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट जगत में भी गम के बादल छा गए हैं। तमाम क्रिकेटर्स और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने उनके निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। लंबे समय तक दिल्ली डिस्ट्रिक क्रिकेट असोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष के तौर पर काम करने वाले अरुण जेटली का भारतीय क्रिकेटरों से भी गहरा नाता रहा है। जेटली ने अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान कई भारतीय क्रिकेटरों को इंटरनैशनल टीम मे खेलने का अवसर प्रदान कराया था। उस दौरान दिल्ली से बहुत कम ही क्रिकेटर भारत के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेलने में कामयाब हो पाते थे। पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंदर सहवाग ने जेटली के निधन पर दुख जताते हुए लिखा, ‘अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से काफी दुखी हूं, भारतीय क्रिकेटरों की उन्होंने कई बार मदद की थी। वह अक्सर खिलाड़ियों की समस्याओं को सुना करते थे और फिर उसे हल करने के तरीके सोचते। पर्सनल लाइफ में भी मेरा उनसे काफी अच्छा रिश्ता था। परिवार के लोगों और करीबी दोस्तों को मैं दिल से संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं। ओम शांति।’

सहवाग के अलावा शिखर धवन ने भी जेटली के निधन पर अपनी बात रखी। धवन ने लिखा, ‘भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे अरुण जेटली जी। आपके परिवार वालों और दोस्तों के प्रति मैं दिल से दुख जताता हूं।’ पूर्वी दिल्ली से सांसद और पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने जेटली की तुलना पिता के साथ कर दी। गंभीर ने लिखा, ‘पिता आपको नाम देता है, लेकिन पिता तुल्य व्यक्ति आपको पहचान देता है। उरुण जेटली को मैंने हमेशा उसी रूप में देखा है। आज मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि जैसे उनके साथ मेरा एक हिस्सा चला गया। ईश्वर आपकी आत्मा को शांति दे सर।’

But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/Kl4NpprR6W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान और दिग्गज गेंदबाज अनिल कुंबले और वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी जेटली जी के निधन पर अफसोस जाहिर की। बता दें कि पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री मंत्री का कई सप्ताह से एम्स में इलाज चल रहा था, जहां उन्होंने आज शनिवार दोपहर 12 बजकर सात मिनट पर आखिरी सांस ली। वह 66 वर्ष के थे।

Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level ..cont — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear that Mr. Arun Jaitley is no more. A scholar…a cricket lover. Always helpful. Would remember the names of the kids doing well at U-19 level too. World will be poorer in your absence, sir. #riparunjaitley — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 24, 2019

Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/13m7zBwiE7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2019

RIP #ArunJaitley Ji.. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 24, 2019

