Line ups are here 🗒@dhee_singh01 makes his #HeroISL debut for @KeralaBlasters while @ckvineeth and Courage Pekuson start from the bench against @ATKFC! LIVE updates: https://t.co/7oLW3vRXte#LetsFootball #FanBannaPadega #KOLKER pic.twitter.com/BtdW8gZkke