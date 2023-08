2️⃣ Days to Go ? Jodi No. 1️⃣ ?



Here's a throwback to an epic 210-run partnership between @ImRo45 & @SDhawan25 ? ?? in 2018 ?



Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar

Aug 30 | 2 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/onqVCNNHrj