Dre Russ made sure to check on the kid who took a blow to his head from one of his sixes in Morrisville ?



We’re glad the impact wasn’t too bad, and the li’l champ left with a smile and some mementos for a lifetime.#LAKR #LosAngeles #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #AndreRussell @Russell12A… pic.twitter.com/EtLO5z2avx