Heartiest congratulations to

Jyothi Yarraji on breaking the 20 year old #NationalRecord of

Anuradha Biswal (13.38/ 2002)

in women's 100m hurdles



Jyothi clocked 13.23 (subject to ratification) to set the New NR & win Gold ? at Cyprus International #IndianSports #Athletics pic.twitter.com/eiHgGQEIei