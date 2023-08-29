\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 (\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0917\u0948\u0938) \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 200 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0938\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0902\u0902\u0939 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u200d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u200d\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0923\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 29 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 33 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f 200 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u200d\u093f \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 2023-24 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 7680 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u091d \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f 75 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092e\u0939\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u094d\u200d\u091c\u094d\u200d\u0935\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0907\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u200d\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u094b\u0935, \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u0913\u0923\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0927\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091b\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c\u093c \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u200d\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094b\u0915 \u0917\u0939\u0932\u094b\u0924 \u0928\u0947 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u0927\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u200d\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c\u200d \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0902\u0902\u0939 \u091a\u094c\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 450 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939-\u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0928, \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 450 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0964 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 (\u092e\u0927\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091b\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0940\u0938\u0917\u0922\u093c, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0947\u0932\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092e\u200d\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u092e) \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u200d\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0924\u094b 2024 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0935\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u092c\u200d\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 29 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u200d\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0924\u093e\u0908\u0964 Also Read\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0909\u091c\u094d\u200d\u091c\u094d\u200d\u0935\u0932\u093e \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e (\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e\u092f\u0942\u0935\u093e\u092f) \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932, 2023 \u0924\u0915 9.59 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u090f\u0932\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f\u0964 \u0928\u094c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0932\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u200d\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940 58 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u092c\u0915\u200d\u093f \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0917\u0941\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e (14.52 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 31.40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c) \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0915\u200d\u093f, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 29 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e 33 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u200d\u093f\u0938\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c 75 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200d\u093f 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c 90 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 2019 \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u090f\u0932\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930, 2018 \u092e\u0947\u0902 31 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u200d\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 120 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940, \u091c\u092c\u0915\u200d\u093f \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c 6 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0909\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 (14.2 \u0915\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0917\u0948\u0938) \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0914\u0930, \u092c\u200d\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 800 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 31 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 133 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0928 \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947-\u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u092e \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0964 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u200d\u093f\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947-\u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0915\u092e \u0906\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0964 \u0909\u091c\u094d\u200d\u091c\u0935\u0932\u093e \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u090f\u0938\u0938\u0940-\u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940-\u092a\u200d\u093f\u091b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u200d\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u0939\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a 2023 \u0924\u0915 9.59 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0908 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u092e\u0939\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902\u0964 \u0906\u0930\u091f\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u200d\u093f\u0915, \u0938\u093e\u0932 2021-22 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u091c\u094d\u200d\u091c\u0935\u0932\u093e \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 90 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u200d\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0964 2022-23 \u0914\u0930 2023-24 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f 200 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u200d\u093f \u0938\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0938\u200d\u093f\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0964