केंद्र सरकार ने एलपीजी (घरेलू गैस) स‍िलेंडर 200 रुपए सस्‍ता कर द‍िया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग स‍िंंह ठाकुर ने कैब‍िनेट में हुए इस न‍िर्णय की जानकारी 29 अगस्‍त को दी। उन्‍होंने बताया क‍ि देश में 33 करोड़ घरेलू गैस उपभोक्‍ता हैं देश में और इन सबके ल‍िए 200 रुपए प्रत‍ि स‍िलेंडर कीमत कर दी गई है। उन्‍होंने बताया क‍ि इससे साल 2023-24 में सरकार पर 7680 करोड़ रुपए का बोझ पड़ेगा। ठाकुर ने यह भी बताया क‍ि 75 लाख मह‍िलाओं को और उज्‍ज्‍वला कनेक्‍शन द‍िया जाएगा। मंत्री ठाकुर ने बताया क‍ि इन्‍हें ब‍िना कोई पैसा ल‍िए गैस स्‍टोव, पाइप और गैस स‍िलेंडर द‍िया जाएगा।

अनुराग ठाकुर ने बताया क‍ि यह ओणम और रक्षा बंधन पर मह‍िलाओं को नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार का तोहफा है। बता दें क‍ि कुछ ही महीने में पांच राज्‍यों में चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इनमें मध्‍य प्रदेश, छत्‍तीसगढ़़ और राजस्‍थान जैसे महत्‍वपूर्ण राज्‍य भी शाम‍िल हैं। इन राज्‍यों में मुख्‍यमंत्र‍ियों ने सस्‍ते में गैस स‍िलेंडर देने की घोषणा कर दी थी। राजस्‍थान की कांग्रेस सरकार के मुख्‍यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने 500 रुपए में स‍िलेंडर देने की योजना शुरू की है। मध्‍य प्रदेश के भाजपाई मुख्‍यमंत्री श‍िवराज‍ स‍िंंह चौहान ने 450 रुपए में स‍िलेंडर देने की घोषणा कर दी। इसके बाद राज्‍य में जगह-जगह लोग गैस एजेंसी पर पहुंचने लगे। लेक‍िन, वहां उन्‍हें 450 रुपए में स‍िलेंडर नहीं म‍िला।

पांच राज्‍यों (मध्‍य प्रदेश, छत्‍तीसगढ़, राजस्‍थान, तेलंगाना, म‍िजोरम) के व‍िधानसभा चुनाव इस साल के अंत तक होंगे। इसके बाद लोकसभा चुनाव का माहौल बनने लगेगा। अगर समय के पहले लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं हुए तो 2024 के अप्रैल में चुनाव होंगे। वैसे, ब‍िहार के मुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने 29 अगस्‍त को एक बार फ‍िर लोकसभा चुनाव समय से पहले करवाए जाने की आशंका जताई।

Also Read

सरकारी वेबसाइट के मुताब‍िक प्रधानमंत्री उज्‍ज्‍वला योजना (पीएमयूवाय) के तहत एक अप्रैल, 2023 तक 9.59 करोड़ एलपीजी कनेक्‍शन द‍िए गए। नौ साल में एलपीजी की घरेलू ब‍िक्री 58 फीसदी बढ़ी है, जबक‍ि घरेलू ग्राहकों की संख्‍या दोगुनी से भी ज्‍यादा (14.52 करोड़ से 31.40 करोड़) हो गई है। हालांक‍ि, अनुराग ठाकुर ने 29 अगस्‍त को स‍िलेंडर सस्‍ता होने की खबर देते हुए देश में घरेलू गैस उपभोक्‍ताओं की संख्‍या 33 करोड़ बताई। अगर हर उपभोक्‍ता के यहां दो मतदाता के ह‍िसाब से भी जोड़ा जाए तो सरकार का यह फैसला करीब 75 फीसदी वोटर्स को लुभाने का जर‍िया बन सकता है। बता दें क‍ि 2019 में देश में मतदाताओं की कुल संख्‍या करीब 90 करोड़ थी।

modi government
सरकारी पोस्टर

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के कुछ महीने पहले भी एलपीजी स‍िलेंडर के दाम कम क‍िए गए थे। द‍िसंबर, 2018 में 31 तारीख को ब‍िना सब्‍स‍िडी वाले स‍िलेंडर की कीमत 120 रुपए घटाई गई थी, जबक‍ि सब्‍स‍िडी वाले स‍िलेंडर में करीब 6 रुपए की र‍ियायत दी गई थी। उस समय द‍िल्‍ली में सब्‍स‍िडी वाले एक स‍िलेंडर (14.2 क‍िलो गैस) की कीमत 500 रुपए के करीब थी। और, ब‍िना सब्‍स‍िडी वाला स‍िलेंडर लगभग 800 रुपए में म‍िला करता था। इसकी कीमत में 31 द‍िसंबर से पहले एक द‍िसंबर को भी 133 रुपए की कमी की गई थी।

पहले गैस पर म‍िलने वाली सब्‍स‍िडी ग्राहकों के खाते में आती थी। लेक‍िन धीरे-धीरे खाते में आने वाली सब्‍स‍िडी की रकम कम होती गई और बाद में बंद ही हो गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर लाखों उपभोक्‍ताओं ने सब्‍स‍िडी छोड़ दी थी, पर ज‍िन्‍होंने नहीं छोड़ी धीरे-धीरे उनके खाते में भी सब्‍स‍िडी की रकम आनी बंद हो गई।

उज्‍जवला योजना एससी-एसटी-प‍िछड़ी जात‍ि की गरीब मह‍िलाओं के ल‍िए है। इस योजना के तहत मार्च 2023 तक 9.59 करोड़ कनेक्‍शन द‍िए गए। लेक‍िन, इसमें चुनौती यह आई क‍ि मह‍िलाएं स‍िलेंडर भरवा नहीं पाती थीं। आरटीआई के जर‍िए सामने आई जानकारी के मुताब‍िक, साल 2021-22 में उज्‍जवला योजना की 90 लाख लाभार्थ‍ियों ने स‍िलेंडर नहीं भरवाया और एक करोड़ ने केवल एक बार भरवाया। 2022-23 और 2023-24 के ल‍िए 200 रुपए प्रत‍ि स‍िलेंडर की सब्‍स‍िडी देना शुरू क‍िया।