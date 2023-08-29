LPG Price Cut: गैस सिलेंडर 200 रुपए सस्ता, रक्षा बंधन का तोहफा या चुनावी रेवड़ी?

सरकारी वेबसाइट के मुताब‍िक प्रधानमंत्री उज्‍ज्‍वला योजना के तहत एक अप्रैल, 2023 तक 9.59 करोड़ एलपीजी कनेक्‍शन द‍िए गए। नौ साल में एलपीजी की घरेलू ब‍िक्री 58 फीसदी बढ़ी है, जबक‍ि घरेलू ग्राहकों की संख्‍या दोगुनी से भी ज्‍यादा (14.52 करोड़ से 31.40 करोड़) हो गई है।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम में 200 रुपये की कटौती को महिलाओं के लिए सहूलियत बताया है।

