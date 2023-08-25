अपने बयानों से भाजपा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के ल‍िए लगातार असहज स्‍थ‍ित‍ि पैदा करने वाले पूर्व राज्‍यपाल सत्‍य पाल म‍ल‍िक द‍िल्‍ली में अपना ठ‍िकाना बदलने जा रहे हैं। वह दक्ष‍िणी द‍िल्‍ली में दो कमरों के एक फ्लैट में रहते हैं। फ्लैट काफी छोटा है। हॉल में बमुश्‍क‍िल पांच-छह लोगों के बैठने की ही व्‍यवस्‍था है। इसका क‍िराया 55 हजार रुपए प्रत‍ि महीना है। मल‍िक का कहना है क‍ि इतना क‍िराया चुकाने में उन्‍हें द‍िक्‍कत हो रही है, इसल‍िए उन्‍होंने मौजूदा सोसायटी में ही एक कमरे के फ्लैट में श‍िफ्ट होने का फैसला क‍िया है। मल‍िक ने जनसत्‍ता.कॉम के संपादक व‍िजय कुमार झा से बातचीत के दौरान यह जानकारी दी।

केंद्र सरकार पर सरकारी मकान देने में भेदभाव का आरोप

न‍ियम के मुताब‍िक, पूर्व राज्‍यपाल को आवास मुहैया कराने का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। लेक‍िन, सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक ने कहा क‍ि जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के पूर्व राज्‍यपाल के नाते उन्‍हें सरकारी खर्च पर द‍िल्‍ली में मकान म‍िलना चाह‍िए था। उन्‍होंने दावा क‍िया क‍ि जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर के कुछ पूर्व राज्‍यपालों को द‍िल्‍ली में सरकार की ओर से आवास म‍िला हुआ है, लेक‍िन उन्‍हें नहीं द‍िया गया। मल‍िक ने केंद्र सरकार पर आवास ही नहीं, बल्‍क‍ि उच‍ित सुरक्षा भी मुहैया नहीं कराने का आरोप लगाया।

यह पूछे जाने पर क‍ि अगर आपको लगता है बतौर पूर्व राज्‍यपाल द‍िल्‍ली में सरकारी आवास आपका हक बनता है तो आप इसके ल‍िए लड़ते क्‍यों नहीं? मल‍िक ने जवाब द‍िया क‍ि यह हक केंद्र की मेहरबानी पर न‍िर्भर है।

बता दें क‍ि जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के पहले गवर्नर महाराजा कर्ण स‍िंह और आख‍िरी सत्‍यपाल मल‍िक थे। इस दौरान 8 और लोग इस पद पर रहे। वे सभी राज्‍यपाल बनने से पहले नौकरशाही या सेना में बड़े पद पर काम कर चुके थे।

सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक 2017 से 2021 के दौरान चार राज्‍यों (ब‍िहार, जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर, गोवा, मेघालय) के राज्‍यपाल रहे। 5 अगस्‍त, 2019 को जब जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर में धारा 370 को न‍िरस्‍त क‍िया गया था तब मल‍िक ही राज्‍यपाल थे। पुलवामा में जवानों पर हुए आतंकी हमले के समय भी वही राज्‍यपाल थे। राज्‍यपाल के पद से मुक्‍त होने के बाद मल‍िक इन दोनों घटनाओं के बारे में केंद्र सरकार को असहज करने वाले बयान देते रहे हैं। मेघालय का राज्‍यपाल रहते हुए भी सत्‍यपाल मल‍िक ने क‍िसानों के आंदोलन के समर्थन में बयान द‍िया था।

बता दें क‍ि पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी, 2019 को आत्‍मघाती हमले में सीआरपीएफ के 40 जवानों की शहादत हो गई थी। मल‍िक ने जनसत्‍ता.कॉम को बताया क‍ि शाम पांच बजे उन्‍हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का फोन आया। उन्‍होंने पूछा- क्‍या हुआ सत्‍य पाल? मैंने बताया- 40 जवानों की शहादत हो गई है और इसमें हमारी भी गलती है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- इस मसले पर तुम्‍हें कुछ नहीं बोलना है। बाद में उनके सहपाठी रहे अज‍ित डोवाल (राष्‍ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार) ने भी उन्‍हें फोन कर यही बात कही।

सत्य पाल मलिक का पूरा इंटरव्यू जल्द ही इस आर्टिकल और जनसत्ता के यूट्यूब चैनल पर देखने को मिलेगा।

नीचे एक इंटरव्‍यू उमर अब्‍दुल्‍ला का भी है। इसमें उन्‍होंने सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक पर धारा 370 के मामले में झूठ बोलने का आरोप लगाया। साथ ही, उस दौरान नजरबंदी की आपबीती भी बयां की।

अगस्‍त 2019 में उमर अब्‍दुल्‍ला सह‍ित जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर के तमाम नेता तब नजरबंद कर ल‍िए थे जब जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर में धारा 370 को न‍िरस्‍त कर द‍िया गया था। इनकी र‍िहाई महीनों बाद हो सकी थी।