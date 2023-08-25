\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0939\u091c \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u200d\u093f\u0924\u200d\u093f \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u200d\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0920\u200d\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0935\u0939 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u200d\u093f\u0923\u0940 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u092e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0939\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u200d\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a-\u091b\u0939 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e 55 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u200d\u093f \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0915\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0938\u093e\u092f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u200d\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e.\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0926\u0915 \u0935\u200d\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0964 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0947\u0926\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0928\u200d\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u200d\u093f\u0915, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0928, \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0913\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u200d\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u0948, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u200d\u093f\u0928 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0915\u200d\u093f \u0909\u091a\u200d\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0924\u094c\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902? \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0915 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u200d\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 सत्‍य पाल मलि‍क 2017 से 2021 के दौरान चार राज्‍यों (बि‍हार, जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर, गोवा, मेघालय) के राज्‍यपाल रहे। \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 200 \u0935\u200d\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0930\u200d\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940, 48 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 2017 \u0938\u0947 2021 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u094b\u0902 (\u092c\u200d\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930, \u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0918\u093e\u0932\u092f) \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0964 5 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924, 2019 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092c \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u200d\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u092c \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0938\u0939\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u092e\u0947\u0918\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200d\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 14 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940, 2019 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0918\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0915\u0947 40 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e.\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0936\u093e\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0906\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932? \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- 40 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u200d\u093f\u0924 \u0921\u094b\u0935\u093e\u0932 (\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u200d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939\u0915\u093e\u0930) \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0964 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947\u00a0\u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u00a0\u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964\u00a0\u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092e \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u0940\u0921\u200d\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u200d\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0935\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0928 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 Subramanian Swamy Interview with Jansatta, Watch Video : \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0964 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940, \u0909\u0938 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0964 Omar Abdullah Interview Video \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0939\u200d\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0924\u092c \u0928\u091c\u0930\u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u200d\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u200d\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u092d