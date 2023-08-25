सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक: 55 हजार रुपए किराया देना पड़ रहा भारी, 2-BHK से एक कमरे के फ्लैट में श‍िफ्ट होंगे पूर्व राज्‍यपाल

पूर्व राज्‍यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने केंद्र सरकार पर आवास ही नहीं, बल्‍क‍ि उच‍ित सुरक्षा भी मुहैया नहीं कराने का आरोप लगाया। जब उनसे पूछा गया क‍ि क्‍या यह आपका हक बनता है और अगर हक बनता है तो आप फाइट क्‍यों नहीं करते? इस पर वह बोले- हक नहीं, केंद्र की मेहरबानी से म‍िलता है।

दक्ष‍िणी द‍िल्‍ली के अपने फ्लैट में जनसत्‍ता डॉट कॉम के साथ बातचीत करते पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक।

