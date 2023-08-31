\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u200d\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0921\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0926\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0935\u0939 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0925\u093e\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0925\u093e\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 (\u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e) \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u0932 \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u094c\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u200d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0935\u0939 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924, 2018 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930, 2019 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e.\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u093e\u0926\u0915 \u0935\u200d\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0915\u093f 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947? \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u094c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093f 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0964 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947, \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947? \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090a\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u200d\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0935\u200d\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u200d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0921\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 5 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924, 2019 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u200d\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u200d\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e.\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 (\u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932, 2023) \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0925\u093e\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u200d\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0939\u0947\u0902 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 4 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0964 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 (4 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924, 2019) \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0906\u0908, \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, "\u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0940 \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902\u0964 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e 11 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e\u0964" \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e\u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0932\u200d\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f: \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0923 पत्रकार करण थापर के साथ सत्य पाल मलिक का इंटरव्यू सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक: 55 हजार रुपए किराया देना पड़ रहा भारी, 2-BHK से एक कमरे के फ्लैट में श‍िफ्ट होंगे पूर्व राज्‍यपाल 3 अगस्‍त, 2019 को द‍िए गए बयान में भी व‍िरोधाभास ध्यान \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u0947 370 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0928\u0940 3 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924, 2019 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, "\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u092b\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902\u0964 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0935\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915\u0932 35, \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915\u0932 370 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0928 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0964" \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f\u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0927\u093f\u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, "\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u0948\u0927\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0915\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f\u0964" \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 3 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u094b \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092c \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u200d\u0924\u093e.\u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u200d\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, "\u0935\u0939 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u091f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092b-\u0938\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092f\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0964 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0906\u092a \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e\u0964 \u0921\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u092c-\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964\u201d \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200d\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u200d\u093f\u092f\u094b: \u091c\u0928\u0938\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0921\u0949\u091f \u0915\u0949\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e '\u092c\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0915' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f \u0938\u0924\u094d\u092f \u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u0920 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u0964 5 \u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0928\u0941\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947\u0926 370 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u200d\u092f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e, "\u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0936\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e\u0964 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964"