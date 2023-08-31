Jansatta ने पूछा- धारा 370 हटाने की जानकारी किस दिन हुई थी? सत्य पाल मलिक बोले- नहीं बताऊंगा, देखें VIDEO

Satya Pal Malik Full Interview: जनसत्ता डॉट कॉम के कार्यक्रम 'BEBAAK' में जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्य पाल मलिक ने उस तारीख को बताने से साफ इनकार कर दिया, जब उन्हें आधिकारिक तौर पर धारा 370 हटाने की जानकारी मिली थी।

जनसत्ता डॉट कॉम के कार्यक्रम 'बेबाक' में संपादक विजय कुमार झा के साथ पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्य पाल मलिक (Photo Credit - Jansatta.com)

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्‍यपाल सत्‍य पाल म‍ल‍िक ने वहां धारा 370 हटाए जाने से जुड़ा अपना ही एक बयान बदल द‍िया है। जनसत्ता डॉट कॉम के संपादक विजय कुमार झा से हाल‍िया बातचीत में उन्‍होंने जो कहा, वह अप्रैल में करण थापर को द‍िए इंटरव्‍यू में कही गई बात से अलग है। मलिक ने करण थापर को द‍िए इंटरव्‍यू में जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के ताजा इतिहास में हुई दो सबसे बड़ी घटनाओं (पुलवामा आतंकी हमला और अनुच्छेद 370 को निरस्त किया जाना) के बारे में बड़ा बयान द‍िया था। बता दें क‍ि इन दोनों घटनाओं के दौरान जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर में गवर्नर रूल था और बतौर राज्‍यपाल इस क्षेत्र की कमान सत्य पाल मलिक के पास थी। वह अगस्त, 2018 से अक्टूबर, 2019 तक जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल थे। अगस्‍त में जनसत्‍ता.कॉम के संपादक व‍िजय कुमार झा से बातचीत में मल‍िक ने उस तारीख को बताने से इनकार कर दिया, जब उन्हें 370 हटाए जाने की जानकारी मिली थी। विजय कुमार झा ने मलिक से पूछा, क्या आपको जमीन अपनतैयार करने के लिए कश्मीर का राज्यपाल बनाकर भेजा गया था ताकि 370 हटाया जा सके? मलिक ने स्वीकार किया कि उन्हें इस बात का अंदाजा था। लेकिन सरकार की तरफ से बताया नहीं गया था। मलिक से अगला सवाल था कि उन्हें आधिकारिक तौर पर कब पता चला कि 370 हटाया जाने वाला है? पूर्व राज्यपाल ने जवाब दिया कि मुझे आधिकारिक जानकारी 370 हटाए जाने से थोड़ा पहले मिली। विजय कुमार झा ने पूछा- थोड़ा पहले, मतलब कितना पहले? इस पर सत्य पाल मलिक ने साफ कहा- ये मैं नहीं बताऊंगा। मलिक ने आगे सिर्फ इतना बताया कि उन्हें इसके बारे में कुछ दिन पहले पता चल गया था। वीड‍ियो में सुन‍िए व‍िजय कुमार झा के सवाल पर मल‍िक ने क्‍या जवाब द‍िया: जनसत्ता डॉट कॉम के कार्यक्रम ‘बेबाक’ में सत्य पाल मलिक जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर से 5 अगस्‍त, 2019 को धारा 370 को न‍िरस्‍त क‍िया गया था। मल‍िक ने जनसत्‍ता.कॉम से बातचीत से चार महीने पहले (अप्रैल, 2023) करण थापर से इंटरव्‍यू में बताया था क‍ि उन्‍हें 370 हटाए जाने की जानकारी 4 अगस्‍त की रात को हुई थी। मलिक ने बताया था कि उन्हें 370 हटाए जाने की जानकारी नहीं थी। एक दिन पहले (4 अगस्त, 2019) रात में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की कॉल आई, उन्होंने कहा, “सत्यपाल मैं चिट्ठी भेज रहा हूं। सुबह उसे अपनी कमेटी से पास करवा 11 बजे से पहले भेज देना।” इंटरव्‍यू में थापर का सवाल और मल‍िक का जवाब सुनिए: पत्रकार करण थापर के साथ सत्य पाल मलिक का इंटरव्यू Also Read सत्‍य पाल मल‍िक: 55 हजार रुपए किराया देना पड़ रहा भारी, 2-BHK से एक कमरे के फ्लैट में श‍िफ्ट होंगे पूर्व राज्‍यपाल 3 अगस्‍त, 2019 को द‍िए गए बयान में भी व‍िरोधाभास ध्यान देने वाली बात है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से 370 निरस्त किए जाने के ठीक दो दिन पहले यानी 3 अगस्त, 2019 को तत्कालीन गवर्नर सत्य पाल मलिक ने कहा था, “सिर्फ अफवाह फैलाया जा रहा है। मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं। मैंने दिल्ली में सभी से बात की है और किसी ने भी मुझे कोई संकेत नहीं दिया है कि वे ऐसा करेंगे या वैसा करेंगे। कोई कह रहा है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर तीन भागों में बंट जायेंगे। कोई कहता है आर्टिकल 35, आर्टिकल 370 हटाया जाएगा। किसी ने मेरे साथ इन चीजों पर चर्चा नहीं की है। न प्रधानमंत्री, न गृह मंत्री।” सत्य पाल मलिक ने जिस दिन यह बयान दिया, उसी दिन नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस का प्रतिनिधिमंडल राज्यपाल से मिलने गया था। उमर अब्दुल्ला के नेतृत्व वाले प्रतिनिधिमंडल से मुलाकात के बाद मलिक ने कहा था, “किसी भी संवैधानिक प्रावधान को बदले जाने की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। सुरक्षा के इस मुद्दे को बाक़ी मुद्दों से जोड़ते हुए बेवजह की तनाव की स्थिति नहीं बनाई जानी चाहिए।” सत्य पाल मलिक ने 3 अगस्त को जो बयान दिया, उसे उमर अब्दुल्ला अब झूठ बोलना कहते हैं। जनसत्‍ता.कॉम के कार्यक्रम ‘बेबाक’ में अब्दुल्ला ने व‍िजय कुमार झा से कहा था, “वह स्टेट के राज्यपाल थे और उन्होंने टीवी पर जाकर जम्मू-कश्मीर की जनता से कहा कि डरने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। कुछ भी बुरा नहीं होगा। जम्मू-कश्मीर के स्पेशल स्टेटस के साथ कोई छेड़छाड़ नहीं की जाएगी। अगर उन्हें सच्चाई नहीं पता थी तो ऐसा नहीं बोलना चाहिए था। अगर आपको नहीं पता तो साफ-साफ कह दीजिए मुझे नहीं पता है कि क्या होने वाला है। ये ठीक है। लेकिन राजभवन से यह कहना कि आपको कुछ खतरा नहीं है। कुछ नहीं होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर को। ये सब अफवाह है। आप लोगों से झूठ बोला जा रहा। डराया जा रहा है। और फिर इसके दो दिन बाद सब-कुछ हो जाता है।” देख‍िए अब्‍दुल्‍ला के बयान का वीड‍ियो: जनसत्ता डॉट कॉम के कार्यक्रम ‘बेबाक’ में उमर अब्दुल्ला हालांकि सत्य पाल मलिक को नहीं लगता कि उन्होंने झूठ बोला। 5 अगस्त को अनुच्छेद 370 निरस्त होने के बाद गवर्नर रहते हुए ही उन्होंने एक अन्‍य इंटरव्‍यू में कहा था, “मैंने जो कहा, सही कहा। मैं ऑफिशियल सीक्रेट्स जाहिर नहीं कर सकता। मैंने संविधान के तहत गुप्त रखने की शपथ ली है। लोगों को यह पता होना चाहिए था। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने धारा 370 खत्म करने को चुनावी मुद्दा बनाया था और उसे अपने घोषणा पत्र में भी शामिल किया था।”

