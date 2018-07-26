भारत की गरीबी और भुखमरी को अपने ढंग से दिखाने के चक्कर में इटली के एक फोटोग्राफर अलेसियो मामो की इंटरनेट पर काफी आलोचना हो रही है। फोटोग्राफर ने अपने आपको स्वतंत्र फोटो पत्रकार बताया है और ‘ड्रीमिंग फूड’ नाम से एक फोटो सीरीज वर्ल्ड प्रेस फोटो के इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल से साझा की थी। अलेसियो मामो के काम को शोषक, असंवेदनशील और ‘पॉवर्टी पोर्न’ तक कहा जा रहा है। फोटो सीरीज में कुपोषण के शिकार लोगों को दिखाया हैं, जिनमें बच्चे, बड़े और बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। तस्वीरों में लोग अपने हाथों से आंखें मूंदे दिखाई देते हैं और उनके सामने एक मेज पर कुछ नकली भोजन रखा दिखाई देते हैं। मामो ने हफ्ते भर पहले यह फोटो सीरीज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की थी। अलेसियो मामो ने ये तस्वीरें उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश में ली थीं और दावा किया था कि ये दोनों राज्य भारत के सबसे गरीब राज्य हैं। इंटरनेट पर गुस्से का शिकार बनने के बाद अलीसियो मामो ने बुधवार (24 जुलाई) को एक बयान जारी कर सफाई दी।

अलेसियो मामो ने अपना परिचय देते हुए लिखा, ”आर्थिक तरक्की के बावजूद भारतीय आबादी का एक बड़ा हिस्सा बेहद गरीबी और बीमारी में जीवन जीता है। भारत की नई आर्थिक ताकत के पीछे 300 मिलियन गरीब लोग हैं जो 1 डॉलर प्रतिदिन पर गुजारा करते हैं। सरकारी आंकड़े गरीबी में कमी की ओर संकेत कर सकते हैं लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि वैश्विक स्तर पर खाने-पीने की चीजों के बढ़ते दामों की वजह से हर जगह गरीबी टिड्डियों के झुंड की तरह फैल रही है।

ये तस्वीरें ग्रमीण इलाकों की हैं जहां शहरों के मुकाबले स्थिति भयावह है, जहां भारत की 70 फीसदी आबादी रहती है। आंकड़े बताते हैं 5 साल से कम उम्र के 2.1 मिलियन बच्चे हर साल कुपोषण से मर जाते हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर विचार तब आया जब पश्चिम में खाना फेंके जाने के आंकड़े के बारे में पढ़ा, खासकर क्रिसमस के वक्त। मैं एक मेज और कुछ नकली भोजल अपने साथ लाया और लोगों से कहा कि वे कुछ भोजन का का सपना देखें जिसे वे अपनी मेज पर खाना चाहेंगे।”

1/This was a very badly-thought concept, one that follows the many “here’s all the food a kid eats in a week” concept we see all the time. But this one turned exploitative. It rightly should be criticized ! The work should never have been produced. — olivierclaurent (@olivierclaurent) July 23, 2018

How *not* to photograph people who have less money than you, on full display at @WorldPressPhoto’s Instagram today. World Press Photo is one of the world’s most well-known photo organizations, but economically disadvantaged humans are not props. #povertyporn #telltheirstories pic.twitter.com/MXtMVcabie — Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) July 23, 2018

@WorldPressPhoto before you hand off you IG feed to former award winners – take a look at their work and screen for exploitation and cruelty. “I brought with me a table and some fake food, and I told people to dream about some food that they would like to find on their table.” pic.twitter.com/eOfUZY82LJ — Kainaz Amaria (@kainazamaria) July 22, 2018

