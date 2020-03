View this post on Instagram

I am so proud to come from a country that will offer medical care to ANYONE that shows up to doors of A&E. I am so so so incredibly proud and thankful to those on the front line putting themselves at risk to care for others. Video taken by Natasha Clark⁣ ⁣ #nhsiloveyou #proud #clapforourcarers #clapforcarers #thankyounhs #clapfornhs