Valentine Day 2018: ट्विटर यूजर्स इस अंदाज में ले रहे हैं वेलेंटाइन डे की मौज! देखें FUNNY कमेंट्स

Happy Valentines Day 2018 Images, Valentine Day 2018: आज 14 फरवरी है और मौका है वेलेंटाइन डे का। दुनियाभर में लोग अपने साथियों से अपने प्यार इजहार करने में मसरूफ हैं। वेलेंटाइन डे की धूम सोशल मीडिया पर न मचे, यह भला कैसे हो सकता है! आज सोशल मीडिया पर भी वेलेंटाइन डे जबरदस्त ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लेकिन इसी के साथ ही कई मजेदार कमेंट्स भी देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इन्हें देख आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। कई फनी Memes, GIFs, फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर हो रही हैं। ट्विटर पर ऐसे ही कई मजेदार ट्रेंड्स देखने को मिल रहे हैं। तो चलिए मजा लेते हैं उन फनी कमेंट्स का। फनी ट्वीट्स का मोर्चा संभालते हुए कॉमेडियन वीर दास ने काफी मजेदार ट्वीट्स किए हैं। आधार कार्ड हो या अरनब गोस्वामी का रिब्लिक टीवी, वीर ने वेलेंटाइन डे के बहाने कई चीजों पर चुटकी ली है।

एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, “This Valentine’s day find someone that thinks about you all day long. You be @republic, go find your Rahul.” यानी “इस वेलेंटाइन उसे ढूंढें जो सारा दिन आपके बारे में सोचता हो। तुम रिपब्लिक ( Republic tv) हो, जाओ अपना राहुल ढूंढों।” इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट में उन्होंने आधार कार्ड पर चुटकी ली। वीर ने लिखा, “This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory.” ऐसे ही कई वीडियोज भी शेयर किए गए हैं। 14 फरवरी को न सिर्फ वेलेंटाइन डे है बल्कि देशभर में महाशिवरात्रि भी मनाई जा रही है। इसी पर एक ट्विटर यूजर Charlie Rajput (@charlie_ind) ने सुनील दत्त की फिल्म ‘हीरा’ का मशहूर गाना ‘मैं तुझसे मिलने आई…’ शेयर किया। ऐसे ही मजेदार कमेंट्स की झड़ी लगी पड़ी है। आप भी देखिए इन्हें।

This Valentine’s day find someone that thinks about you all day long. You be @republic , go find your Rahul. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

This Valentine’s day, find someone who laughs at the things you say. Even if it’s in parliament. Find someone that drinks a beer with you, even if she’s a girl. Find someone that watches movies with you, even if they are about historical queens. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 14, 2018

Am disappointed that my college going sons have not been sanskaari enough to wish me on #MatruPitruPujanDiwas. I hope they are not celebrating #ValentinesDay with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer and #LaughLikeSoorpanaka . — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) February 14, 2018

the safest place to meet today is a temple – pakde gye to bum bum bole #ValentinesDay — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) February 14, 2018

Last minute festival shopping pic.twitter.com/M482osWqGG — dorku (@Dorkstar) February 14, 2018

#ValentinesDay is a great opportunity for couples who are fighting to make up and get back with each other. Its basically Michhami Dukkadam for lovers.. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 14, 2018

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

