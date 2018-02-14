ताज़ा खबर
 
Valentine Day 2018: ट्विटर यूजर्स इस अंदाज में ले रहे हैं वेलेंटाइन डे की मौज! देखें FUNNY कमेंट्स

Happy Valentines Day 2018 Images, Valentine Day 2018: कई फनी Memes, GIFs, फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर हो रही हैं।

Happy Valentines Day 2018 Images, Valentine Day 2018: आज 14 फरवरी है और मौका है वेलेंटाइन डे का। दुनियाभर में लोग अपने साथियों से अपने प्यार इजहार करने में मसरूफ हैं। वेलेंटाइन डे की धूम सोशल मीडिया पर न मचे, यह भला कैसे हो सकता है! आज सोशल मीडिया पर भी वेलेंटाइन डे जबरदस्त ट्रेंड कर रहा है। लेकिन इसी के साथ ही कई मजेदार कमेंट्स भी देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इन्हें देख आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। कई फनी Memes, GIFs, फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर हो रही हैं। ट्विटर पर ऐसे ही कई मजेदार ट्रेंड्स देखने को मिल रहे हैं। तो चलिए मजा लेते हैं उन फनी कमेंट्स का। फनी ट्वीट्स का मोर्चा संभालते हुए कॉमेडियन वीर दास ने काफी मजेदार ट्वीट्स किए हैं। आधार कार्ड हो या अरनब गोस्वामी का रिब्लिक टीवी, वीर ने वेलेंटाइन डे के बहाने कई चीजों पर चुटकी ली है।

एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, “This Valentine’s day find someone that thinks about you all day long. You be @republic, go find your Rahul.” यानी “इस वेलेंटाइन उसे ढूंढें जो सारा दिन आपके बारे में सोचता हो। तुम रिपब्लिक ( Republic tv) हो, जाओ अपना राहुल ढूंढों।” इसके बाद एक और ट्वीट में उन्होंने आधार कार्ड पर चुटकी ली। वीर ने लिखा, “This Valentine’s day take time to celebrate the connection between the one you love, yourself, and your adhaar card. It’s mandatory.” ऐसे ही कई वीडियोज भी शेयर किए गए हैं। 14 फरवरी को न सिर्फ वेलेंटाइन डे है बल्कि देशभर में महाशिवरात्रि भी मनाई जा रही है। इसी पर एक ट्विटर यूजर Charlie Rajput (@charlie_ind) ने सुनील दत्त की फिल्म ‘हीरा’ का मशहूर गाना ‘मैं तुझसे मिलने आई…’ शेयर किया। ऐसे ही मजेदार कमेंट्स की झड़ी लगी पड़ी है। आप भी देखिए इन्हें।

