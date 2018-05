कर्वी फिगर पाने के लिए ये करती हैं ‘बाहुबली’ एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शेट्टी, जानिए वर्कआउट रूटीन

Most memorable moment in my Life is when I took the decision to teach Yoga. I come from a family of doctors and engineers. It was a brave decision on my side to go for yoga but It has totally changed my life and is responsible for everything now ❤️ Happy #InternationalYogaDay

