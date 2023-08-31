Blood Pressure Chart: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर एक ऐसी परेशानी है जो कम उम्र के लोगों में ज्यादा पनप रही है। इस बीमारी के लिए तनाव,खराब डाइट और बिगड़ता लाइफस्टाइल जिम्मेदार है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के मुताबिक दुनियाभर में लगभग 1.28 अरब लोग हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से जूझ रहे हैं। 46 फीसदी ऐसे लोग हैं जिन्हें पता ही नहीं कि उन्हें हाई ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी है। 70 फीसदी ऐसे लोग भी है जो ब्लड प्रेशर की बीमारी का शिकार हैं लेकिन बीमारी का इलाज ही नहीं कराते। आप जानते हैं कि लम्बे समय तक ब्लड प्रेशर का इलाज नहीं कराने से स्ट्रॉक,हार्ट अटैक,ब्रेन और किडनी से जुड़े रोगों का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। हर इंसान को पता होना चाहिए कि समान्य ब्लड प्रेशर कितना है और उसे कैसे कंट्रोल करना है।

ब्लड प्रेशर में पूरे दिन और रात में उतार-चढ़ाव आता रहता है। सुबह जागने के बाद बीपी का स्तर अचानक से हाई होता है। जिन लोगों का बीपी अचानक से सुबह ज्यादा रहता है ऐसे लोगों को दिल के रोग होने का खतरा अधिक रहता है।

अमेरिकन हार्ट एसोसिएशन के मुताबिक 120/80 mm Hg,blood pressure को नॉर्मल माना जाता है। अगर सिस्टोलिक प्रेशर 120-129 mm Hg और डायस्टोलिक प्रेशर 80 mm Hg हो तो इसे बॉर्डर लाइन ब्लड प्रेशर माना जाता है। 200/120 mm Hg ब्लड प्रेशर हाई ब्लड प्रेशर माना जाता है, बीपी के इस स्तर पर पहुंचने पर दिल और स्ट्रॉक की बीमारी का खतरा बढ़ सकता है।

कुछ लोगों का अक्सर बीपी हाई होता है ऐसे लोग दवाई का सेवन करें और कुछ देसी नुस्खों का भी सेवन करें जिनसे ब्लड प्रेशर का स्तर नॉर्मल रहे। ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करने के लिए उसकी जांच भी जरूरी है। आइए चार्ट से जानते हैं कि उम्र के मुताबिक ब्लड प्रेशर का स्तर महिलाओं और पुरुषों में कितना होना चाहिए।

पुरुष में उम्र के हिसाब से कितना होना चाहिए ब्लड प्रेशर

21 से 25 साल में120/78 mm Hg
26 से 30 साल की उम्र में 119/76 mm Hg
31 से 35 साल की उम्र में 114/75 mm Hg
36 से 40 साल में120/75 mm Hg
41 से 45 साल की उम्र में115/78 mm Hg
46 से 50 साल में 119/80 mm Hg
51 से 55 साल125/80 mm Hg
56 से 60 साल129/79 mm Hg
61 से 65 साल143/76 mm Hg
महिलाओं में उम्र के मुताबिक कितना होना चाहिए बीपी

21 से 25 साल 115/70 mm Hg
26 से 30 साल113/71 mm Hg
31 से 35 साल110/72 mm Hg
36 से 40 साल112/74 mm Hg
41 से 45 साल116/73 mm Hg
46 से 50 साल124/78 mm Hg
51 से 55 साल122/74 mm Hg
56 से 60 साल132/78 mm Hg
61से 65 साल130/77 mm Hg
