Blood Pressure Chart: \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u092e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092a\u0928\u092a \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935,\u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0920\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u092d\u0917 1.28 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 46 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 70 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0964 \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0932\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0915,\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915,\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0939\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930-\u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0938\u094b\u0938\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0915 120\/80 mm Hg,blood pressure \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 120-129 mm Hg \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 80 mm Hg \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 माना जाता है, बीपी के इस स्तर पर पहुंचने पर दिल और स्ट्रॉक की बीमारी का खतरा बढ़ सकता है। \u0906\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0928\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0964 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 लिए उसकी जांच भी जरूरी है। आइए चार्ट से जानते हैं कि उम्र के मुताबिक ब्लड प्रेशर का स्तर महिलाओं और पुरुषों में कितना होना चाहिए। \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u093e\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 21 \u0938\u0947 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902120\/78 mm Hg26 \u0938\u0947 30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 119\/76 mm Hg31 \u0938\u0947 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 114\/75 mm Hg36 \u0938\u0947 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902120\/75 mm Hg41 \u0938\u0947 45 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902115\/78 mm Hg46 \u0938\u0947 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 119\/80 mm Hg51 \u0938\u0947 55 \u0938\u093e\u0932125\/80 mm Hg56 \u0938\u0947 60 \u0938\u093e\u0932129\/79 mm Hg61 \u0938\u0947 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932143\/76 mm HgBlood Pressure Chart \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0924\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0940\u092a\u0940 21 \u0938\u0947 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 115\/70 mm Hg26 \u0938\u0947 30 \u0938\u093e\u0932113\/71 mm Hg31 \u0938\u0947 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932110\/72 mm Hg36 \u0938\u0947 40 \u0938\u093e\u0932112\/74 mm Hg41 \u0938\u0947 45 \u0938\u093e\u0932116\/73 mm Hg46 \u0938\u0947 50 \u0938\u093e\u0932124\/78 mm Hg51 \u0938\u0947 55 \u0938\u093e\u0932122\/74 mm Hg56 \u0938\u0947 60 \u0938\u093e\u0932132\/78 mm Hg61\u0938\u0947 65 \u0938\u093e\u0932130\/77 mm HgBlood Pressure Chart