सेलिब्रिटी न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट रुजुता दिवेकर ने बताया हल्दी वाला दूध सर्दी -जुकाम में होता है कारगर, जानिए और भी कई बातें

FAQs for Guideline 6 – Haldi milk before bedtime 1. What kind of milk to use? Can we have haldi with oat milk? The milk to use is the regular, full fat milk from your local dairy. The one with no labels, packaging and brands. But in case you live in areas where it’s tough to access that then look for milk from free grazing cows. The best kind of milk is the one that goes bad (in a couple of hours when not refrigerated). As far as oat, almond, soy, etc, milks go, they aren’t really environmentally sustainable. But can you add haldi to it? Yes, you totally can. 2. What kind of haldi to use? Well, the normal haldi powder. Ideally buy from places that sell locally and naturally grown haldi. And if you would like a more romantic answer then the haldi that grows in the shade of a banana tree with a mirchi and genda phool growing next to it. 3. Will having milk in the night lead to cough and cold? No, it won’t. Adding a pinch of haldi along with pepper or nutmeg ensures that. In fact, it can even help with common colds and coughs. 4. Is milk at bedtime ok if I want to lose weight? Yes, totally. Haldi and milk is a powerful combination of essential fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. Together they will ensure that your fat loss is accelerated. 5. If we take haldi doodh in the morning, will it give the same results? Same same but different. One of the main purposes of haldi milk is to accelerate recovery and that happens when its had just at bedtime. It allows you to optimize your hormonal balance that results in you waking up lesser in the middle of the night and waking up fresher, younger, with each passing day. 6. Will haldi milk work for PCOD patients also? Yes, absolutely. Especially if you are struggling with the cystic acne. In which case, don’t forget the pinch of aliv seeds with it. 7. Will having Haldi every day create heat in the body? If you have it in random amounts, yes, it can even lead to acidity and bloating. But as a pinch with your milk, as a tadka in your sabzis and dals, it remains a safe herb for people of all ages and conditions. #12week2020 #haldimilk