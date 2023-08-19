Are Potatoes consumption increase blood sugar: डायबिटीज एक ऐसी स्थिति है जिसमें ब्लड शुगर की मात्रा बहुत बढ़ जाती है। ऐसा तब होता है जब पैंक्रियाज से इंसुलिन हार्मोन रिलीज नहीं होता या कम बनता है। इंसुलिन ही खून में शुगर को एब्जोर्ब कर इसे एनर्जी में बदल देता है, लेकिन इंसुलिन की कमी के कारण जैसे ही हम कुछ खाते हैं खून में ब्लड शुगर की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है। जिस फूड में कार्बोहाइड्रैट की मात्रा ज्यादा होती है, उस फूड से ब्लड शुगर तेजी के साथ बढ़ जाता है। आलू में पर्याप्त मात्रा में कार्बोहाइड्रैट होता है, इसलिए माना जाता है कि आलू ब्लड शुगर को तुरंत बढ़ा देता है। यही कारण है कि डायबिटीज के मरीज आलू खाने से कतराते हैं। लेकिन आप जानते हैं कि क्या सच में आलू ब्लड शुगर को तेजी से बढ़ा देता है?

डॉ.मोहन डायबिटीज स्पेशलिटी सेंटर के डॉ. वी. मोहन कहते हैं कि आप आलू खाना चाहते हैं तो चावल और गेंहू से परहेज कर दें। आइए एक्सपर्ट से जानते हैं कि आलू का सेवन शुगर बढ़ाने में कैसे जिम्मेदार है और डायबिटीज के मरीज क्या आलू खा सकते हैं।

किस चीज के साथ आलू खाएं यह महत्वपूर्ण

डॉ.वी मोहन ने बताया कि मुझसे अक्सर यह सवाल पूछा जाता है कि डायबिटीज के मरीजों को आलू खाना चाहिए या नहीं। मैं उन्हें सीधा जवाब देता हूं यदि आपको पसंद है तो बिल्कुल खाएं लेकिन अपनी थाली से कार्बोहाइड्रैट वाली अन्य चीजों को थोड़ा कम कर दीजिए। कार्बोहाइड्रैट वाली इन चीजों के साथ आलू को नहीं खाएं। एक्सपर्ट ने बताया कि जैसे आप दम आलू खाते हैं तो इसके साथ रोटी न खाएं क्योंकि दोनों में कार्बोहाइड्रैट की मात्रा ज्यादा है। अगर आप आलू खाते हैं तो रोटी या चावल को थोड़ा कम कर दें। यदि आप कम कैलोरी लेते हैं और कैलोरी के लिए आलू को लेना चाहते हैं तो बिल्कुल लीजिए।

Also Read

हमारे देश के खान-पान में कार्बोहाइड्रैट की मात्रा ज्यादा

डॉ. मोहन बताते हैं कि आलू रूट वेजिटेबल है। इसमें स्टार्च की मात्रा ज्यादा होती है, लेकिन इतनी ही मात्रा चावल और रोटी में भी होती है। इसलिए आलू खाना चावल और रोटी खाने के ही बराबर है। पश्चिमी देशों में लोगों के आहार से ज्यादा कैलोरी प्रोटीन और फैट से आती है। वहां कार्बोहाइड्रैट वाली चीजों का सेवन बहुत कम करते हैं। वहां के लोग आलू को स्मैश कर अपने आहार का हिस्सा बनाते हैं। चावल और गेंहू की खपत वहां बहुत कम है। अपने यहां उल्टा है,यहां लोग ज्यादा कार्बोहाइड्रैट से ही कैलोरी लेते हैं।

Also Read

यही कारण कि यहां ब्लड शुगर बढ़ जाता है। हमारे यहां 65 से 70 प्रतिशत लोग कार्बोहाइड्रैट से कैलोरी लेते हैं, प्रोटीन और फैट कम खाते हैं। जब हम कार्बोहाइड्रैट लेते भी हैं तो ज्यादातर रिफाइंड कार्बोहाइड्रैट लेते हैं जैसे चीनी या एडेड शुगर से बनी चीजें। ये ज्यादा नुकसानदेह है, इसपर जब भी हम आलू खाते हैं तो इसके साथ चावल या रोटी खाते हैं जो कार्बोहाइट्रैट को और अधिक बढ़ा देता है। इसलिए आपको यह जानना है कि आलू खाना कैसे है।

प्रोटीन का इंटेक बढ़ाएं

एक अध्ययन में पाया गया है कि यदि हम कार्बोहाइड्रैट की मात्रा को अपने भोजन से 10 प्रतिशत कम कर दें और प्रोटीन की मात्रा 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ा दें और बाकी की कैलोरी फैट से लें तो इससे हमेशा ब्लड शुगर बैलेंस रहेगा,लेकिन हम ऐसा नहीं करते। डॉ. वी मोहन ने बताया कि यदि हम प्रोटीन की मात्रा बढ़ा देंगे और फाइबरयुक्त सब्जियों का ज्यादा सेवन करेंगे तो ब्लड शुगर नहीं बढ़ेगा। आपको यह भी जानना है कि आलू का हम सेवन कैसे करें। इसे ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स से समझना ज्यादा आसान होगा, क्योंकि जितना ज्यादा ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स वाले फूड हम खाएंगे उतना ही ज्यादा ब्लड शुगर बढ़ने का खतरा रहेगा।

डायबिटीज मरीज किस तरह खाएं आलू

अगर हम फ्राइड आलू खाते हैं तो उसका ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स 95 है वहीं अगर इसे हम बैक्ड या पकाकर खाते हैं तो उसका ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स 85 हो जाएगा लेकिन इसी आलू को यदि हम उबाल दें तो इसका ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स एकदम नीचे 50 तक आ जाएगा। आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि शकरकंद का ग्लाइसेमिक इंडेक्स भी इससे ज्यादा यानी 61 है, इसलिए यदि डायबिटीज मरीजों को यदि आलू खाना है तो इसे ब्यॉल कर और बहुत देर तक इसे ठंडा कर खाना चाहिए। साथ ही रोटी या चावल की मात्रा को बहुत कम कर खाना चाहिए।