Are Potatoes consumption increase blood sugar: \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0924\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u092c \u092a\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0928 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u090f\u092c\u094d\u091c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092b\u0942\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0909\u0938 \u092b\u0942\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948? \u0921\u0949.\u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0949. \u0935\u0940. \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u092a \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u0906\u0907\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u0935\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0923 \u0921\u0949.\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u092f\u0939 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902\u0964 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f\u0964 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0964 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0926\u092e \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0928 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f\u0964 Also Read\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0932\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0921\u0949. \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0930\u0942\u091f \u0935\u0947\u091c\u093f\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u092e\u0948\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092a\u0924 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0939\u0948,\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 Also Read\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 4 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940, \u092f\u0947 1 \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091a\u0942\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u091f, 1 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 65 \u0938\u0947 70 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u091f \u0915\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u092f\u093e \u090f\u0921\u0947\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0938\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u092e \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0939\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0907\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 10 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e 20 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e,\u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u092e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0964 \u0921\u0949. \u0935\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0939\u092e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u092c\u0930\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092f\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u092e \u0938\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u0928\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0921 \u0939\u092e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0936\u0941\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u092e \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 95 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e \u092c\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0921 \u092f\u093e \u092a\u0915\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 85 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0939\u092e \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u0926\u092e \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 50 \u0924\u0915 \u0906 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0936\u0915\u0930\u0915\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0928\u0940 61 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f\u0964 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f\u0964