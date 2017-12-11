ताज़ा खबर
 
  जायरा वसीम से छेड़खानी को बताया पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट तो पत्रकार पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, कहा- महिलाओं के नाम पर धब्‍बा है ये

जायरा वसीम से छेड़खानी को बताया पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट तो पत्रकार पर भड़कीं सोनम कपूर, कहा- महिलाओं के नाम पर धब्‍बा है ये

Zaira Wasim Molestation Case: सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को पूर्व पत्रकार बताने वाली जागृति शुक्‍ला ने जायरा वसीम के छेड़छाड़ की शिकायत वाले वीडियो को पोस्ट करने को ‘पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट’ बताया था।
सोनम कपूर ने जायरा के वीडियो को ‘पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट बताने वाली जर्नलिस्ट को महिला के नाम पर एक धब्बा कहा।

‘दंगल’ स्टार जायरा वसीम के इंस्‍टाग्राम वीडियो पोस्‍ट करने के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर मामले में खूब चर्चा हो रही है। इसके चलते ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग जायरा के समर्थन में खुलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को पूर्व पत्रकार बताने वाली जागृति शुक्‍ला ने इसे ‘पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट’ बताया। इसको लेकर सोनम कपूर ने पत्रकार के खिलाफ आवाज बुलंद की है। सोनम जागृति द्वारा किए गए ट्वीट की घोर निंदा करती हैं।

सोनम जायरा के खिलाफ किए गए ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए जागृति शुक्ला के लिए लिखती हैं कि यह बहुत ही घिनौना है। यह महिला के नाम पर धब्बा हैं। शर्मनाक। इसके बाद ट्विटर यूजर्स भी सोनम के इस जवाब पर सहमति जताते हुए नजर आते हैं। इस दौरान कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स सोनम की तारीफ करते नजर आए। तो कुछ लोगों ने सोनम को पत्रकार के खिलाफ इस बात के लिए आवाज उठाने को लेकर उन्हें शुक्रिया कहा।

शहला राशिद नाम की एक ट्वीटर कहती हैं, ‘शुक्रिया कि आपने इनके खिलाफ आवाज उठाई.. सोनम।’ बता दें, ‘सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार’ एक्ट्रेस जायरा वसीम के साथ विमान में छेड़खानी की घटना हुई थी। इसके बाद जायरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना को जगजाहिर किया था। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म पर इसे लेकर खूब बातें हुईं। कई ट्वीट्स में जायरा के रवैये पर भी सवाल उठाए गए। इसके बाद जब लोगों ने जागृति को ट्रोल करना शुरू किया तो वे नाराज हो गईं।

सोनम कपूर के अलावा स्‍वरा भास्‍कर जैसी अभिनेत्रियों ने भी जागृति के ट्वीट्स की निंदा की। हालांकि जागृति अपने स्‍टैंड पर कायम रहीं और लगातार इस पूरी घटना को मिल रही कवरेज पर ट्वीट करती रहीं।

