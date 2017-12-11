‘दंगल’ स्टार जायरा वसीम के इंस्‍टाग्राम वीडियो पोस्‍ट करने के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर मामले में खूब चर्चा हो रही है। इसके चलते ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग जायरा के समर्थन में खुलकर सामने आ रहे हैं। तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को पूर्व पत्रकार बताने वाली जागृति शुक्‍ला ने इसे ‘पब्लिसिटी स्‍टंट’ बताया। इसको लेकर सोनम कपूर ने पत्रकार के खिलाफ आवाज बुलंद की है। सोनम जागृति द्वारा किए गए ट्वीट की घोर निंदा करती हैं।

सोनम जायरा के खिलाफ किए गए ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए जागृति शुक्ला के लिए लिखती हैं कि यह बहुत ही घिनौना है। यह महिला के नाम पर धब्बा हैं। शर्मनाक। इसके बाद ट्विटर यूजर्स भी सोनम के इस जवाब पर सहमति जताते हुए नजर आते हैं। इस दौरान कुछ ट्विटर यूजर्स सोनम की तारीफ करते नजर आए। तो कुछ लोगों ने सोनम को पत्रकार के खिलाफ इस बात के लिए आवाज उठाने को लेकर उन्हें शुक्रिया कहा।

This is disgusting.. this female is a blotch on womankind.. so ashamed and put off. https://t.co/Wg3D5iGTJa — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 10, 2017

शहला राशिद नाम की एक ट्वीटर कहती हैं, ‘शुक्रिया कि आपने इनके खिलाफ आवाज उठाई.. सोनम।’ बता दें, ‘सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार’ एक्ट्रेस जायरा वसीम के साथ विमान में छेड़खानी की घटना हुई थी। इसके बाद जायरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना को जगजाहिर किया था। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म पर इसे लेकर खूब बातें हुईं। कई ट्वीट्स में जायरा के रवैये पर भी सवाल उठाए गए। इसके बाद जब लोगों ने जागृति को ट्रोल करना शुरू किया तो वे नाराज हो गईं।

सोनम कपूर के अलावा स्‍वरा भास्‍कर जैसी अभिनेत्रियों ने भी जागृति के ट्वीट्स की निंदा की। हालांकि जागृति अपने स्‍टैंड पर कायम रहीं और लगातार इस पूरी घटना को मिल रही कवरेज पर ट्वीट करती रहीं।

1/3 Why #ZairaWasim‘s molestation allegations seem fishy and a mere Publicity Stunt?

>This picture means nothing, it (putting foot on armrest) doesn’t amount to any offense, let alone Molestation.

>Why didn’t she Complain to Cabin Crew, Confront Passenger, Request change of Seat? pic.twitter.com/eeiJAio9Qu — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

2/3

> Why didn’t #ZairaWasim raise an alarm while being molested? Why didn’t she seek help? She instead clicked useless pics.

> Why did she and even her Mother Refuse to Lodge a complaint with the Ground Staff when they asked for it?

> None of her pictures back any of her claims. — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

3/3

It’s wrong to shame the man accused of molestation by #ZairaWasim without hearing his side of the story She & her mother think crying @instagram instead of taking action makes sense.I think that’s a publicity stunt If Molestation did occur, why hasn’t she filed an FIR yet? — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

Look Uncle,by calling me a #Bhakt (personal attack implicit),you have just shown how you stereotype women with a different opinion. If being the Voice of Reason,Fact & Truth is being a Bhakt,I am a proud Bhakt. You can call me a Bhakt all day long,I don’t give a….#ZairaWasim https://t.co/4aYUCwIBQx — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

These Low IQ #Bollywood folks always come in support of their own, irrespective of whether their position is legitimate or not By labeling me, you are only exposing your contempt for people who question your fraternity I don’t mind & you don’t matter. So keep going.#ZairaWasim https://t.co/6dVvlpYDcs — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 10, 2017

Zaira Wasim upset as a man misbehaved with her on Delhi-Mumbai flight, watch the video: pic.twitter.com/EX7U5CKgMj — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) December 10, 2017

