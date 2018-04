जब इस को-एक्टर के लिए बोलीं करीना कपूर, ये मेरे भाई जैसा है कैसे करूं रोमांस

"AB you're like my brother" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 @bachchan – [ #kareena #kapoor #khan #bebo #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #saif #ali #saifalikhan #taimur #taimuralikhan #bollywood ]

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub 👑 (@kareenafc) on Apr 7, 2018 at 5:59am PDT