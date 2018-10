जानिए क्या हुआ था जब थकी-हारी श्रीदेवी से फैन ने मांग लिया ऑटोग्राफ

View this post on Instagram

‌• Reason number 521477 to love Sridevi : 👇😩❤❤ From Arpan Bhattacharya, "The day Sridevi arrived she was very tired, but when telling her that I was her huge fan and wanted her autograph, she promised me that she would give that to me later, as she is not running away! Later, the following day, when she came down for the event, she herself noticed me standing in the lobby, she waved at me, while holding her hand with Boneyji. Later in the evening, while escorting her to her room, she gave her autograph. And she very sweetly asked me "Do u have a camera?" ‌Then I asked her for a photograph. This shows how great she is even after being a superstar she did not break her promise. And smiled and went back to Mumbai. WOW! Sach mein it is a dream come true."