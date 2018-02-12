PADMAN: अक्षय कुमार की पैडमेन पर बैन से भड़की पाकिस्तानी महिलाएं, बोलीं- हमें भी आते हैं पीरियड्स

ताज़ा खबर
 
पाकिस्तान के सेंसर बोर्ड का कहना है कि, ‘यह एक टैबू सैब्जैक्ट पर बनाई गई फिल्म है। हमारी संस्कृति, समाज और यहां तक कि हमारे मजहब में भी इस तरह की बातों के लिए जगह नहीं है’।
आर बाल्कि निर्देशित फिल्म पैडमैन 9 फरवरी को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज की गई है। इस फिल्म में अक्षय के साथ एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर और राधिका आप्टे लीड रोल में नजर आई हैं। ये फिल्म रियल लाइफ पर आधारित है। फिल्म में महिलाओं के पीरियड्स और सैनेटरी पैड के बारे में खुलकर बात की गई हैं। जहां भारत में फिल्म को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है वहीं पैडमैन को पाकिस्तान में नहीं दिखाया जाएगा। ये फैसला वहां के फेडरल सेंसर बोर्ड ने लिया है। उनका कहना है कि फिल्म उनके ट्रेडिशन और कल्चर के खिलाफ है इसके चलते फिल्म को पाकिस्तान में बैन कर दिया गया है। बोर्ड के सदस्य इशाक अहमद ने कहा कि, ‘पाकिस्तान में इस तरह की फिल्में रिलीज करने की इजाजत नहीं दी जा सकती हैं। ये फिल्म हमारी संस्कृति और परंपरा के खिलाफ है। हम अपने डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स से ये कैसे कह सकते हैं कि आप ये फिल्म इम्पोर्ट कर लीजिए’। इशाक अहमद ने आगे कहा, ‘यह एक टैबू सैब्जैक्ट पर बनाई गई फिल्म है। हमारी संस्कृति, समाज और यहां तक कि हमारे मजहब में भी इस तरह की बातों के लिए जगह नहीं है’।

पैडमैन को पाकिस्तान में बैन करने पर वहां की महिलाओं ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है। पाकिस्तान के फेडेरल सेंसर बोर्ड पर अपना गुस्सा निकालते हुए वहां की महिलाएं लिख रही हैं कि हमें भी पीरियड्स आते हैं। वहां की महिलाओं ने सोशल मीडिया में एक कैंपेन चला दिया है जिसके जरिए वो सेंसर बोर्ड को बता रही हैं कि पाकिस्तानी महिलाओं को बी माहवारी होती है। इन महिलाओं ने सेंसेर बोर्ड से अपील की है कि फिल्म पर लगाए गए बैन को तुरंत हटा लेना चाहिए।

सोशल मीडिया में महिलाओं की इस मुहिम में उन्हें वहां के बहुत से मर्दों का भी साथ मिल रहा है। ये सब एक सुर में पैडमैन के बैन के खिलाफ आवाज़ उठा रहे हैं।

