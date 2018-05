VIDEO: वायरल हो रहा विक्रम भट्ट के वेब शो ‘माया-2’ का लेस्बियन किस

One of the major perks of being an actor is that you get to live so many characters and this has been my favourite one so far! The most thrilling project I’ve ever worked on and feel exceptionally lucky to have been a part of it! Thank you my Lady Director @krishnavbhatt for the constant love and support and unlimited hugs. 🤗♥️ So here it is FINALLY! The first poster of my web series MAAYA 2 , releasing on 30th may. Watch it on @vbontheweb_ @officialjiocinema !

A post shared by Priyal Gor (@priyalgor2) on Apr 30, 2018 at 3:35am PDT