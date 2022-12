Mumbai | Goregaon Police arrested a man, Naveen Giri for giving rape & life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed. FIR was registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC as well as IT Act pic.twitter.com/r2Q9dnMZtO