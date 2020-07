View this post on Instagram

Our take on a scene from Wake up Sid. The idea here is to just keep the creative juices flowing. Please watch it with headfones…and again feedbacks are always welcomed !! Performed with akshay.murarka Edit & Music -akshay.murarka Shot by – kushsjourney akshay.murarka #quarantinelife #scenework #actorsinlockdown #letskeepitgoing #morestuffcomingsoon