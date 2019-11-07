बीच पर दिखा टीवी की इस आदर्श बहू का बिकनी अवतार, फेमस सीरियल्स में कर चुकी हैं काम
टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें वह बीच किनारे शीर्षासन करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। तस्वीर में मेघा बिकनी पहने हुए दिख रही हैं, जिसे फैंस खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। फोटो को मेघा ने थाईलैंड से शेयर किया है, जहां पर छुट्टियां मनाने के लिए गई हैं। लेटेस्ट तस्वीरों को देखें तो मेघा पहले से काफी बदल गई हैं।
खुद में निखार लाने के लिए वह इन दिनों जिम में भी जमकर पसीना बहा रही हैं। उनके ट्रांसफॉर्मिंग लुक को देख हर कोई हैरान है। टीवी इंडस्ट्री से भले ही मेघा ने दूरियां बनाई हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। मेघा के इंस्टाग्राम पर ढेरों पिक्चर्स हैं।
मेघा ने काव्यांजली, कुमकुम, सीआईडी, मैं तेरी परछाई हूं, प्यार तूने क्या किया, ये है आशिकी जैसे तमाम सीरियल में काम किया है। इसके अलावा वह रिएलिटी शो यह नच बलिए 4 में नमन शॉ के साथ भी अपनी अपीरिंयस दे चुकी हैं।
View this post on Instagram
The only bad work out is the one you didn't do. Lifting after months and I haven't felt so good in a while. Once a lifter, always a lifter 😬 I keep falling off the wagon, more because I am still trying to figure what will work for me as a relatively newly diagnosed (they call it Juvenile diabetes for a reason) Type 1 Diabetic. And I have come to realize what might work for one T1D might not work for the other. So I have to keep dipping my toes in various nutrition plans, work outs to see what will work for me, and what won't raise my sugar levels unnecessarily. Experiential learning. Luckily for me, I'm SURROUNDED with fitness enthusiasts and knowledgeable people, who only have my best interest at heart and are there to guide me. 'Coz honestly, I don't even know how many grams of protien are there in an egg, (@pujiwoo 🤣) forget carb or calorie counting (be nice and pass me the pizza please). Soooooo falling off the wagon 7 times is OKAY. Getting up EIGHT is the important thing. Let's go Romeo! We are made of stardust and we got to sprinkle that shit everywhere 🌟🌤💫⚡️🌈🌪☄️ How low can you go – Getting the squat game on at 45 kgs at @sohfitofficial My form may not be the best. Do not copy me. Keeping me well nourished is this @nutraboxindia Raw whey protien, no added sugar so keeps my numbers in check too! . . . . #meghagupta #megh #meghMalhar #monsoon #workout #wednesday #lifting #squats #temposquats #protein #whey #wheyproteinshake #wheyprotein #sohfit #nikepro #nike #asics #agutfullofgratitude #t1d #t1 #diabetes #diabetic #type1diabetic #weightlifting #weights #midweekmotivation
बात अगर मेघा की पर्सनल लाइफ की करें तो उन्होंने साल 2016 में फेम सिनेमा के मालिक आदित्य श्रॉफ से दूसरी शादी की है, जिसके साथ वह खुश हैं और टीवी इंडस्ट्री से दूरियां बनाए हुए हैं। आदित्य से पहले मेघा ने साल 2010 में एक था राजा एक थी रानी फेम एक्टर सिद्धांत कार्णिक से विवाह रचा था लेकिन यह रिश्ता ज्यादा लंबा नहीं चला और 2014 में दोनों अलग हो गए थे।
View this post on Instagram
Chalo ji. Let's get back to a different kind of bar and wash away the debauchery. Let's get motivated 💪🏋️♀️🤸♀️🧘♀️ . . . 📷 @pramodpedamkar 🤗🤗 . . . #meghagupta #cf #crossfit #crossfitgirl #nike #nikepro #powercleans #shouldertaps #workout #mumbai #travel #travelinfluencer #traveller #solotravel #socialinfluencer #motivation #apeaceofwhite #agutfullofgratitude
बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं कि मेघा ने 2016 में आई शाहरुख खान की फिल्म Fan में भी काम किया है। वह इस फिल्म में पायल बनकर नजर आई थीं। फिलहाल वह अपनी मैरिज लाइफ को एंजॉय कर रही हैं।
