टीवी शो में फिल्माया जाना था एक्ट्रेस जन्नत का किसिंग सीन, प्रोड्यूसर्स से भिड़ी मां

Mom,thanks for everything. You gave me life and you’ve made my life full of hope, happiness and love … just by loving me!! May you always have a Happy Birthday, today and every year! Behind every great man or woman there is a Mother who has their back when everybody else is busy stabbing it Happiest Birthday

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:45am PDT