ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. Hindi News
  2. मनोरंजन
  3. Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: दीपिका और रणवीर हुए एक, ‘दीपवीर’ और ‘विरुष्का’ में कॉमन हैं ये 5 बातें

Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: दीपिका और रणवीर हुए एक, ‘दीपवीर’ और ‘विरुष्का’ में कॉमन हैं ये 5 बातें

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करने जा रहे इस कपल ने पिछले महीने ही अपनी शादी की तारीख की घोषणा कर अपने फैन्स को खुशखबरी दी थी।

Author नई दिल्ली | November 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह।
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: जिस दिन का दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह के फैन्स को बेसब्री से इंतजार था वो दिन आखिर आ ही गया। आज बॉलीवुड के ‘राम-लीला’ दीपिका और रणवीर एक-दूजे के हो जाएंगे। इटली में दोनों की शादी की रस्में शुरु हो गई हैं और मेहमानों भी पहुंचने लगे हैं। बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के कुछ सितारों समेत उनके परिवार और दोस्त इस शाही शादी में मौजूद होंगे। पिछले साल अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली भी शादी के बंधन में बंधे थे जिसके बाद बॉलीवुड में शादी का जैसे ट्रेंड शुरु हो गया है। हालांकि आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि अनुष्का शर्मा और दीपिका की वेडिंग सेरेमनी कई मायनों में मिलती-जुलती है। आइए जानते हैं क्या हैं वो चीजें जो दोनों की शादी में एक जैसी हैं।

डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग
सभी शाही शादियों में ज्यादातर डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग को ही तवज्जों दी जाती है। अनुष्का शर्मा और दीपिका पादुकोण दोनों ने ही डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग को चुना है।

HOT DEALS

वेडिंग वेन्यू
सभी जानते हैं कि दीपिका ने इटली के लेक कोमो को अपनी वेडिंग वेन्यू चुना है। वही पिछले साल अनुष्का ने भी इटली के टस्कनी में विराट कोहली के साथ सात फेरे लिए थे।

डिजाइनर
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दीपिका पादुकोण ने अपने वेडिंग आउटफिट के लिए मशहूर डिजाइनर सब्यसाची को चुना है। बता दें कि अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपनी शादी में जो पिकं लहंगा और रिसेप्शन में जो बनारसी साड़ी पहनी थी, वह सब्यासाची ने ही डिजाइन की थी।

वेडिंग प्लानर
अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी को प्लान करने वाली वेडिंग प्लानर वंदना मोहन ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड की पसंदीदा वेडिंग प्लानर है। दीपिका और रणवीर की शादी की जिम्मेदारियां भी वंदना मोहन को मिली हैं।

ये सभी चीजें जानकर आपको भी लग रहा है कि कहीं दीपिका ने अनुष्का शर्मी की शादी से इंप्रेस होकर ही तो अपनी शादी की प्लानिंग नहीं की है। जल्द ही वेडिंग वेन्यू से ये खबर आएगी कि दीपिका पादुकोण अब दीपिका पादुकोण सिंह हो गई हैं। इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करने जा रहे इस कपल ने पिछले महीने ही अपनी शादी की तारीख की घोषणा कर अपने फैन्स को खुशखबरी दी थी।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें