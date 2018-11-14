Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: दीपिका और रणवीर हुए एक, ‘दीपवीर’ और ‘विरुष्का’ में कॉमन हैं ये 5 बातें
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करने जा रहे इस कपल ने पिछले महीने ही अपनी शादी की तारीख की घोषणा कर अपने फैन्स को खुशखबरी दी थी।
डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग
सभी शाही शादियों में ज्यादातर डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग को ही तवज्जों दी जाती है। अनुष्का शर्मा और दीपिका पादुकोण दोनों ने ही डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग को चुना है।
@Regran_ed from @theshaadi.co – Here’s presenting the location for #deepveer’s wedding in Italy at #Lakecomo 💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛 . . . . . . . . . . #theshaadico#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #vogueindia#photoshoot#magzineshoot#summerwedding#brides#bridetobe#pastel#lengha#bollywood#bollywoodcelebrities#bollywoodactors#afashionistasdiaries#sabyasachi#sabyasachibride#inspo#wedding#summerwedding#bridetobe#bollywoodbride#deepveerkishaadi #vogueweddingshow#anitadongre#sabyasachiofficial#manishmalhotra#lakecomo #lakecomowedding #abujanisandeepkhosla#ranveerdeepika
वेडिंग वेन्यू
सभी जानते हैं कि दीपिका ने इटली के लेक कोमो को अपनी वेडिंग वेन्यू चुना है। वही पिछले साल अनुष्का ने भी इटली के टस्कनी में विराट कोहली के साथ सात फेरे लिए थे।
@Regran_ed from @manav.manglani – #DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh will get married tomorrow at Lake Como in Italy. The couple, their families and friends are staying at CastaDiva Resort & SPA near #LakeComo. Follow @entertainmentjunkey For more updates #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #ranveerdeepika #marriage #bollywood #entertainment
डिजाइनर
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दीपिका पादुकोण ने अपने वेडिंग आउटफिट के लिए मशहूर डिजाइनर सब्यसाची को चुना है। बता दें कि अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपनी शादी में जो पिकं लहंगा और रिसेप्शन में जो बनारसी साड़ी पहनी थी, वह सब्यासाची ने ही डिजाइन की थी।
वेडिंग प्लानर
अनुष्का शर्मा की शादी को प्लान करने वाली वेडिंग प्लानर वंदना मोहन ग्लैमर वर्ल्ड की पसंदीदा वेडिंग प्लानर है। दीपिका और रणवीर की शादी की जिम्मेदारियां भी वंदना मोहन को मिली हैं।
ये सभी चीजें जानकर आपको भी लग रहा है कि कहीं दीपिका ने अनुष्का शर्मी की शादी से इंप्रेस होकर ही तो अपनी शादी की प्लानिंग नहीं की है। जल्द ही वेडिंग वेन्यू से ये खबर आएगी कि दीपिका पादुकोण अब दीपिका पादुकोण सिंह हो गई हैं। इटली के लेक कोमो में शादी करने जा रहे इस कपल ने पिछले महीने ही अपनी शादी की तारीख की घोषणा कर अपने फैन्स को खुशखबरी दी थी।
