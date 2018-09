बिग बॉस 12 : लीक हुई बिग बॉस के घर की तस्वीरें और वीडियोज़, इंटरनेट पर हो रही वायरल

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE UP TO SEE ALL THE HOUSE PIC , FIRST ON NET BED* ON ALL PICS More on My Page . . . . Do Follow @Biggboss_Khabri & Never Miss An Update , Exclusive News & Leaks About #Bb12 . kyuki #Khabri Rakhe Aapko Sabse Aage . Stay Tuned With Our Pages @biggboss_khabri @biggbosstv . #biggboss #bigboss #bigboss12 #biggboss12 #colors #biggboss_khabri #follow4follow #follow4followback #like4like #likeforlike #salmankhan . . © COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER – All The Credit & COPYRIGHT of News , Media , Photo , Video & Extra Things Reserved to – @colorstv , @endemolshineind @voot @rajcheerfull & Entire Team of Bigg Boss & Suitable Owner .