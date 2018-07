ये था तारक मेहता में डॉक्टर हाथी का लास्ट शॉट, बबीता भाभी ने किया शेयर

THIS IS HOW WE REMEMBER YOU and WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU. . .One of the cleanest soul, the most jovial, happy person who would greet everyone with a huge smile in the morning. We could hear you sing from a distance and would know that you have arrived . Someone , who was just unbelievably cute with the way he spoke and a genuine well wisher. Always a huge smile on his face no matter what. . . Words fail to describe what we feel today. There was not a single person on the set today who didn’t have tears in their eyes. We didn’t know we would be in for such a RUDE SHOCK today. Still trying to come to terms with the loss especially when we all just shot a scene together yesterday. Remembering the last BANTER that we all had while shooting.. . . We only, only AND only have sweet memories of you that brings a smile on our faces even on this grey day . Too many cute conversations, teasing and laughter. . I HOPE YOU REST IN PEACE Hathi bhai . . You left for your heavenly abode TODAY. . You’re one of the nicest soul one could have known in their life. I was lucky to know you and forever thankful to you for sharing your special sindhi parathas with me. . Too numb and shocked . . #restinpeace #RIP #TMKOC

A post shared by MUNMUN DUTTA (@mmoonstar) on Jul 9, 2018 at 6:32am PDT