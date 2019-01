View this post on Instagram

Making of #DrManmohanSingh: This is a 20sec time lapse video of a two hour job done by my great make and wardrobe team. Thank you dearest Abhilasha for your brilliant costume design, #SurindrasNaturalHairTeam Bala, Pranay, Deepak, Rishi, Mangesh and Jaspreet. I couldn’t have done this role without you. 🙏😍 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister #SwipeLeft @tapmofficial