Mother of all Reviews: Dulari Watched #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister and has given her review in a One minute video. Her first sentence was frightening. “ऐसे कोई acting करता है?”😳. And she almost acted me out. But what followed was a great endorsement for my performance. Her observation about #DrManmohanSingh is spot on. Her review is my ultimate reward. After all these years Mom is relieved that I can act. Jai Mata di. 🙏😍 #DulariRocks #DulariReviewsTAPM #FilmReleasesToday