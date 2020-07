जीटीवी के शो ‘कुमकुम भाग्य’ के सेट पर लगी आग, पूजा बनर्जी ने कहा- हादसे ने हिला दिया है

View this post on Instagram

A fire broke out on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, earlier on Saturday, 18th July 2020. Thankfully, Shabir-Sriti & everyone else including all actors & crew members of the show are safe! No casualties were reported. Property damage has occurred with some portion of the set being majorly affected, along with some makeup rooms. Shooting is expected to resume again from Sunday morning! – Thank you to all you guys for your concern about Shabir & for sending in love & blessings for his safety #pankhabrigade – Video footage from the sets! • #shabirahluwalia #sritijha #kumkumbhagya #rockstarfuggi #AbhiGya #कुमकुमभाग् #loncengcinta #ahkalbim #twistoffate #iniyaIrumalargal #alegedragostea #sindhooram #TiSha #rockstarabhi #abhitherockstar #TEAMSHABIR