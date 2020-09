View this post on Instagram

**late post** Always better together!@witharshit Wish you all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! Hope you all had a great time with your family.Also, Rakhi Vlog is coming out tomorrow on my YouTube channel, it’s going to be really special and fun too, so if you haven’t subscribed to my channel, click on the link in my Instagram bio to subscribe. And lastly, thank you so much for all your love and support, it really means a lot to me.Love you all! . . . . #happyrakhi #rakhipost #festivalvibes #ootd #insta #instadaily #instagood #love #actor #siblings #bestbrother #bestfamily #palaksindhwani #happy #festivalseason #myfav #bonding #blessed