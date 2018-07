‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ में अब वापसी नहीं करेंगी ‘दया बेन’!

Everyone is telling me to come back on show especially you all peoples. I really missed the trkmoc . I likely to come on show. But circumstances doesn't favour this . 💞 Thanks for understanding and supporting me ! Keep loving and watching Tarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah . 🙂 #Dishadiloves #trkmoc

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Jun 30, 2018 at 8:44am PDT