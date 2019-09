View this post on Instagram

Two old jodis are back as wild cards. But one Jodi is clearly not happy and they didn’t hold back! Watch all the masala on #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar :-https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @madhurimatuli @vishalsingh713 @urvashidholakia9 @apnanuj