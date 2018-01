Fun night! Post eviction fun with these lovelies ❤🔥 @priyanksharmaaa @itssapnachoudhary @benafshasoonawalla @bandgikalra @arshikhan_official1 ❤ … #bb11finale #bb11

A post shared by PRIYANK SHARMA 👑 (@priyankshaarmaaaa) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:20pm PST