‘रॉकस्टार’ कंटेस्टेंट्स की कलाकारी देख हैरान हैं Sa Re Ga Ma Pa के जज, हुनर से भरा हैं ‘लिटिल चैंप्स’ शो

View this post on Instagram

You will be speechless when you will listen to this angel 👼 #Repost @zeetv with @get_repost ・・・ With a soulful voice that will melt your heart! This 10-year-old from Assam truly deserves to be called Little Lata! #SRGMPLilChamps, Starts 9th Feb, Every Sat-Sun at 9PM. @singer_shaan @richasharmaofficial @amaal_mallik @ravidubey2312 #musicsebadhengehum