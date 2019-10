Nach Baliye 9: माधुरी दीक्षित के डांस के लिए बोल पड़ीं रवीना टंडन, कह डाली दिल की बात..

View this post on Instagram

Our Jodis were game for a new twist this weekend! But what do our Judges have to say about their performances? #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @officialraveenatandon @khan_ahmedasas @sarya12 @alammakkar @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @sourabhraaj.jain @ridhiography @shantanu.maheshwari @nityaami.shirke @rohitreddygoa @anitahassanandani @natasastankovic__ @alygoni @urvashidholakia9 @apnanuj @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary