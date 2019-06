View this post on Instagram

Counting my blessings! So a funny thing happened- I’m at Cliffs of Moher in Ireland and they say reach the top and tie a band & count your blessings. I thanked God for good family, health & happiness. And then I took my KumKumbhagya Band & thanked for the lovely career too & I looked towards @car_run & passed him a kiss. The moment I pulled the band hard I kind of got electrocuted & jumped off 🤣🤣🤣🤣 End of story 😎 #funnyday #cliffsofmoher #republicofireland #travelstories #thankful #stillcountingmyblessings🙏🏽