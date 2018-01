Just bcos a person doesn’t put hands at you, that doesn’t mean they aren’t abusive. Abuse is Control, Blatant disrespect, and also hurtful words. You can’t get away easy Mr. Jagdish Gunge !! Shame on you!! @mumbaipolice @mumbai.police #ahmednagarpolice @maharastra_police #howcansuchpeoplewearpoliceuniform @thetimesofindia @hindustantimes #disgrace #shamefulact #willnotbetolerated #udontdictateme #shutyourdirtymouth #respecttheuniform

A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:01am PST