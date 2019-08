We welcome the National Disaster Response Force on KBC's Karmaveer Special. A day dedicated to those who dedicate their life to the nation. Watch it tonight at 9:00 PM on #SonyLIV. https://t.co/toIHcn3rd9#WeLIVtoEntertain #KBC #HarSeatHotseat @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zInA406zn3