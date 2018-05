रमजान वाले पोस्ट पर यूजर ने कहा, ‘बेवकूफी कर दी’, एक्ट्रेस हिना खान ने यूं दिया जवाब

Being a Kashmiri girl myself I know how simplicity can be breathtakingly beautiful. This song surely takes me back to the most beloved memory lanes. Thank you @meghnagulzar @aliaabhatt @shankarehsaanloy @harshdeepkaurmusic @sarafvibh for rejuvenating our folk songs with the absolution of simplicity much needed in these times.A small token of love and my best wishes for #Raazi

