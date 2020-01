‘दिल तो हैप्पी है जी’ की एक्ट्रेस सेजल शर्मा ने किया सुसाइड, निजी कारणों से थीं परेशान

View this post on Instagram

TV actress Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame commits suicide TV actress Sejal Sharma, who was last seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide on Friday morning. According to the reports in TellyChakkar, the actress enjoyed acting and dancing and loved working. It is said that her professional front might not be the reason of thus drastic step but her personal life. In the show, Sejal was seen as Simmi Khosla, leading actor Ansh Bagri aka Rocky’s adoptive sister. This is really sad and shocking, have never met her but she was our follower too. The tv industry is in shock after this news has come out #sejalsharma #rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial