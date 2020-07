View this post on Instagram

Dear Instagram Family I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since few days . I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice . It has been a testing time for me and my family , but thanks to good memories left by my father that’s helping us to sail through . I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends , relatives , entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout . My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it . I request everyone not to panic rather understand Covid 19 and follow all the instructions to prevent it .If any symptoms surface please contact doctor immediately . Loads of love to everyone , see you soon https://m.timesofindia.com/tv/news/hindi/amal-sehrawat-saw-dad-once-before-he-succumbed-to-covid-19/amp_articleshow/77146373.cms