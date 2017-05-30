‘कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2017’ में पहुंचे ‘ससुराल सिमर का’ के सिद्धार्थ और रोली, देखिए तस्वीरें

THANK YOU @reetiarneja for making this Redcarpet even more special for me! THANK YOU everyone for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF special thank you to Goldie ji, Mataji, Swapna mam, Chinu, Jassi, Vidhi & Heena your silent support makes me believe in myself. thank you Amber, Ranjeet, Tanya & Ritesh this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for being involved in this project and making it reach this level! Ripin, Shanti, Yashika , Jyotsna, Mayank, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! and last but not the least Shinchan!!!! @manishmischief !!..mere #partnerincrime, let's conquer this world!!!!!!! inshaalllaaaaaaa #AviManForever #AviManatcannesAgain how can i forget thanking my lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, i hope we are making u proud. #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟

A post shared by Avika (@avika_n_joy) on May 29, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT