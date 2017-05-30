‘कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2017’ में पहुंचे ‘ससुराल सिमर का’ के सिद्धार्थ और रोली, देखिए तस्वीरें'कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2017' में भारतीय सितारों का जलवा बिखेरना अभी जारी है। इस समय टीवी एक्ट्रेस अविका गौर और एक्टर मनीष रायसिंघन वहां पहुंचे हुए हैं।
टीवी एक्ट्रेस अविका गौर और एक्टर मनीष रायसिंघानी ‘कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2017’ में पहुंचे। इससे पहले बॉलीवुड की जानी-मानी एक्ट्रेस ऐश्वर्या राय, दीपिका पादुकोण और सोनम कपूर अपनी खूबसूरती के जलवे वहां पर बिखेर चुकी हैं। इन अभिनेत्रियों ने अपनी खूबसूरती से सबका दिल जीत लिया था। अविका ओर मनीष भी भारतीय मीडिया का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचने में पीछे नहीं हैं। बता दें कि यह जोड़ी पिछले साल भी कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में शामिल हुई थी। एक दिलचस्प बात यह है कि अविका और मनीष दोनों ही ब्लैक कलर की पोशाक में नजर आए। वहीं पिछले साल अविका ने ब्लू कलर की ड्रेस व मनीष ने गाढ़े ब्लैक कलर का सूट पहना हुआ था।
बता दें कि ये दोनों ही एक्टर्स अपनी डॉक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म ‘आई, मी, माईसेल्फ’ के प्रमोशन के सिलसिले में वहां पहुंचे हैं। इस शार्ट फिल्म की शूटिंग पिछले दिनों स्विट्जरलैंड में चल रही थी। टीवी शो ‘बालिका वधु’ से अविका गौर घर-घर में ‘आनंदी’ के नाम से चर्चित हो गई थीं। अविका ने 13 साल की उम्र में ही शो ‘ससुराल सिमर का’ में काम किया था। इस शो में अविका के किरदार का नाम रोली था। मनीष रायसिंघानी ने भी इस शो में एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी। मनीष के किरदार का नाम सिद्धार्थ था। शो में सिद्धार्थ रोली के पति की भूमिका में थे। इन दोनों की जोड़ी को दर्शकों ने बहुत पसंद किया था।
THANK YOU @reetiarneja for making this Redcarpet even more special for me! THANK YOU everyone for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF special thank you to Goldie ji, Mataji, Swapna mam, Chinu, Jassi, Vidhi & Heena your silent support makes me believe in myself. thank you Amber, Ranjeet, Tanya & Ritesh this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for being involved in this project and making it reach this level! Ripin, Shanti, Yashika , Jyotsna, Mayank, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! and last but not the least Shinchan!!!! @manishmischief !!..mere #partnerincrime, let's conquer this world!!!!!!! inshaalllaaaaaaa #AviManForever #AviManatcannesAgain how can i forget thanking my lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, i hope we are making u proud. #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟
Thank you @missmalini for your warm wishes yet again… Means a lot! Thank You @Dsmischief and @moremischiefinc for the lovely look as ever for the #Cannesfilmfestival2017 #redcarpet THANK YOU all for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF Thank you so much Swapna mam, Jayati mam, Vidhi, Goldie sir, Jasssaaa & Heenaaaaaaa for silently and unconditionally being their always… Thank you Ambooor, Ranjeet, Tanya Ritesh and Gurleen for making the filx always cheap for us 😉 this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for taking this project to next level… Not sure if without you two this would have been even possible…. Ripin, Shanti, Yashika (gunddiii) , Jyotsna, Mayank, Abbas Bhai, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us and make the film look so big! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! Haha thank u so so much @avika_n_joy for everything including drafting this text for me… #gratitude towards you we shall niptao personally as there is tooo much to thank you for… #AviManForever how can we forget thanking our lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, we hope we are making u proud. Mumma Papa Rinka…. Dont know how to thank you for always believing in all that i do… And making life simple for me always….thank you and love you like crazy! #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟 #Repost @missmalini (@get_repost) ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy were present at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for their short film, I Me Myself. Aren't they looking great together?! . Follow @missmalinibollywood for more exclusive images!
मीडिया में अक्सर ही इनके बीच नजदीकी रिश्ता होने की बात सामने आती रही है। हालांकि, इस जोड़ी ने इस बात को कभी नहीं माना है। हाल ही में अविका ने टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया से बातचीत में कहा था कि मनीष मेरे पिता की उम्र से सिर्फ कुछ ही साल छोटे हैं। ऐसे में उनके साथ रोमांटिक होने का या रिश्ते में होने की कोई बात ही नहीं है। वहीं मनीष का कहना था कि वह अपने और अविका के बारे में सुनकर काफी आश्चर्य में पड़ गए थे। दरअसल इन दोनों की उम्र में काफी अंतर है।
