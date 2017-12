Bigg Boss 11: विकास ने प्रियांक के सामने लिया बेन के लिए स्टैंड, ये देख बेनाफ्शा के दिल में ‘VG’ के लिए उमड़ा प्यार

VIKAS GUPTA YOU FAAAACKIN BEAUTAAAAYYYYYYY!!! Yes for certain things you were way out of line yesterday but this post is about me and you, not the whole task. Some things that you said yesterday (SOME, NOT ALL) make me want to cry. The way you’ve stood up for me even when I’m not in the game anymore. You’ve found a friend in me for life. This is for fucking ever. Dil ka boj halka kar diya tune kal VG. This is like telepathy. SOME things that you said was literally like me speaking instead of you. You spoke ABOUT ME, FOR ME, and most importantly, WITH ME. Couldn’t do much for you in the game (because IMAAAA FOOL) but from hereon Ben’s gonna be there for you for life. Teri bawi misses you and loves you VG. Meri jaaaaan hai tu! Thankyou.#heislostnomore #lostandfound

