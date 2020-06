View this post on Instagram

Here I am , how I am – Standing

tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and

hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I

will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever

reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done

terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today

because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know

the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My

siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore

thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my

sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older

brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will

be there no matter whatGayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for

taking care of me .

A post

shared by Vikas