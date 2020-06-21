बिग बॉस फेम विकास गुप्ता ने खोले निजी जीवन से जुड़े कई राज, कहा-‘गर्व के साथ कहता हूं मैं बायसेक्सुअल हूं’
बिग बॉस 11 में मास्टरमाइंड के नाम से मशहूर होने वाले टीवी प्रोड्यूसर विकास गुप्ता (Vikas Gupta) ने अपने निजी जीवन से जुड़े कई राज खोले हैं। विकास गुप्ता ने बताया...
बिग बॉस 11 में मास्टरमाइंड के नाम से मशहूर होने वाले टीवी प्रोड्यूसर विकास गुप्ता (Vikas Gupta) ने अपने निजी जीवन से जुड़े कई राज खोले हैं। विकास गुप्ता ने गर्व से बताया है कि वो बाईसेक्सुअल हैं। विकास ने ट्वीट कर इस बारे में जानकारी दी है।
विकास गुप्ता ने लिखा, ‘मैं आप सभी को अपने बारे में एक छोटी सी बात बताना चाहता हूं। मैंने कभी भी इंसान के जेंडर को देख उससे प्यार नहीं किया है। मुझ जैसे कई लोग और भी हैं। मैं गर्व के साथ कहता हूं कि मैं बायसेक्सुअल हूं। अब कोई ब्लैकमेल या बुलिंग नहीं होगी। मुझे इस बारे में बताने के लिए मजबूर किए जाने के लिए प्रियांक शर्मा और पार्थ समथान का शुक्रिया।’
विकास ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मैं वर्षों से अपनी भावनाओं को छिपा रहा हूं लेकिन इसने मुझे एक अच्छा इंसान बनने से नहीं रोका है। मैं लगातार एक बेहतर इंसान बन रहा हूं। मैंने गलतियां की हैं और मैं ऐसा करना जारी रखूंगा लेकिन मैं अपनी गलतियों से सीख रहा हूं और उन्हें दोबारा नही रिपीट करूंगा। मैं लगातार अपने जीवन में आगे बढ़ रहा हूं।’
विकास ने आगे लिखा, ‘मैं इस कठिन वक्त में साथ खड़े रहने के लिए करण कुन्द्रा का शुक्रिया करता हूं। मेरे बारे में सारी सच्चाई जानने के बाद भी उसने मेरा साथ नही छोड़ा और मेरे साथ मजबूती के साथ खड़ा रहा। यहां तक की लोगों ने उसके बारे में भी बातें बनानी शुरू कर दी थीं लेकिन फिर भी वो एक बड़े भाई की तरह मेरे साथ खड़ा रहा। मैं एकता दी का शुक्रिया करता हूं जो कैसे भी हालात हों हमेशा मेरे साथ खड़ी रहीं। मेरा ध्यान रखने के लिए शुक्रिया।’
View this post
on Instagram
Here I am , how I am – Standing
tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and
hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I
will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever
reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done
terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today
because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know
the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My
siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore
thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my
sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older
brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will
be there no matter whatGayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for
taking care of me .
shared by Vikas
Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on
विकास का वीडियो हुआ था वायरल: हाल ही में विकास गु्प्ता का एक इमोशनल वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ था। इस वीडियो में विकास ने बताया था कि एक 15 साल के बच्चे ने उन्हें खराब इंसान कहा है जिसे सुनकर वो काफी ज्याादा निराश हैं। भावुक होकर विकास ने कहा था कि वो खराब इंसान नही हैं बल्कि कुछ गलत लोगों के साथ जुड़ गए हैं। बता दें कि बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में विकास गुप्ता के खेल को फैंस ने काफी पसंद किया था वो शो जीत तो नही पाए लेकिन उन्होंने इस शो के जरिए काफी नाम कमाया था।
