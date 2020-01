View this post on Instagram

As I step into the end of an era… and as a decade comes to an end …. I am rounding it up with the memories of ur pure soul that inspired me and helped me in my toughest days. Your words will echo in my mind the rest of my life and u will be alive in my heart whenever I would want strength. I know u believed in every word when u said it. @itsme_kushalpunjabi as I sit in my house with ur memories pouring my heart on this New Year’s Eve ..I want to tel u yet again that I love u and that I’ll miss u !