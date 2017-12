Bigg Boss 11: सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुईं हिना खान, फैशन डिजाइनर बोलीं- फ्री के कपड़ों से कोई अच्छा नहीं दिखता

💙💙💙💙 #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan Styled by @stylist_hemu #teamhemu Outfit by: @theforexample Earrings by: @ltd.edition_jewels Hand Harness by: @shop_in_vogue Footwear by: @walnut.store

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 12, 2017 at 8:41am PST